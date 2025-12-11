Greatest Save Candidate: Vejmelka makes consecutive saves on Panthers

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.
Karel Vejmelka went back-to-back-to-back-to-back on Wednesday.
The Utah Mammoth goalie recorded four consecutive saves in five seconds of game time during the game against the Florida Panthers at Delta Center, each more impressive than the last.