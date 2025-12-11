Greatest Save Candidate: Vejmelka makes consecutive saves on Panthers

Mammoth goalie gets peppered with shots, dives to make multiple blocks

FLA@UTA: Vejmelka with a great save against Eetu Luostarinen

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

Karel Vejmelka went back-to-back-to-back-to-back on Wednesday.

The Utah Mammoth goalie recorded four consecutive saves in five seconds of game time during the game against the Florida Panthers at Delta Center, each more impressive than the last.

Panthers defenseman Seth Jones started the flurry early in the third period, pushing the puck towards the net, where Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen was set up in front of the net to try to tip it in.

After Vejmelka blocked Luostarinen’s initial shot with his right leg, Panthers forward Mackie Samoskevich was in the right place at the right time to put the puck right back on net, but Vejmelka was ready again.

Samoskevich then got the puck back in front to Luostarinen, who had yet another good look at the net and was yet again turned away by Vejmelka. At this point, Vejmelka was stretched out laying in the crease.

Luostarinen got one more crack at it, but Vejmelka finally snagged the puck with his glove and mercifully got the whistle.

Five seconds, four saves, zero goals allowed. Did you get all that?

