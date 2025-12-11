AHL notebook: Red Wings prospects Cossa, Brandsegg-Nygard lead Grand Rapids fast start

As the American Hockey League moves through the first quarter of its 90th season, NHL.com has a biweekly notebook breaking down all the happenings around the league. Today features a look at a dominant start for Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings), several top NHL prospects making strong impressions, and San Jose Sharks forward Michael Misa going to the AHL on a conditioning assignment.

Grand time in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has surged to the top of the AHL standings through the first quarter of the season. The team had an 18-1-0-1 record (.925 points percentage) through its first 20 games, the third-best start across 20 games in AHL history. Grand Rapids added to the record with a 4-2 win at Toronto (Toronto Maple Leafs) on Dec. 7 and has an eight-game winning streak. The team also is 9-0-0-1 on the road.

Goalie Sebastian Cossa, selected in the first round (No. 15) of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Red Wings, is 10-1-0 with a 1.56 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage in 11 games; his GAA and save percentage each lead the AHL while he is tied for the league lead in wins. Another top prospect for the Red Wings, forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, the No. 15 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 16 games.

Canadiens add AHL help

The Montreal Canadiens put in a call for help from Laval, their AHL affiliate, on Tuesday.

Joining the Canadiens is rookie goalie Jacob Fowler, who has had a strong start with Laval. Montreal selected Fowler, 21, in the third round (No. 69) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on April 4 after two seasons at Boston College. Last season he won the Mike Richter Award as the top NCAA men's hockey goalie. He also played eight AHL playoff games as Laval reached the Eastern Conference Final.

In 15 AHL games this season, most among the league's rookie goalies, he is 10-5-0 with a 2.09 GAA and .919 save percentage. He has not made his NHL debut yet.

Montreal also recalled defenseman Adam Engstrom and forward Owen Beck from Laval. Engstrom, 22, has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 20 games with Laval. Montreal chose him in the third round (No. 92) in the 2022 draft. Beck, 21, taken in the second round (No. 33) of the 2022 NHL Draft, has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 22 games.

Each of them played two games with Montreal earlier this season; Beck also played 12 NHL games in 2024-25.

Bonk makes pro debut

The Philadelphia Flyers finally got to see rookie defenseman Oliver Bonk in pro action.

Philadelphia took Bonk in the first round (No. 22) of the 2023 NHL Draft, but an upper-body injury had kept him out until Dec. 6, when he made his made pro debut with Lehigh Valley, the Flyers' AHL affiliate, against Utica (New Jersey Devils).

The 20-year-old won the Memorial Cup last season with London of the Ontario Hockey League and twice played for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship (2024, 2025). He is the son of retired NHL forward Radek Bonk.

Another Hutson brother impresses early

Bakersfield (Edmonton Oilers) rookie forward Quinn Hutson quickly has taken to the pro game.

Undrafted out of Boston University, the Oilers signed Hutson, 23, to a two-year entry-level contract April 14. After going to training camp with Edmonton, he was assigned to Bakersfield and is tied for fourth in the AHL with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 21 games. He has four two-goal games, leads AHL rookies in goals, and he's tied for the rookie scoring lead with Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks) forward Nick Lardis.

Hutson led Boston University last season with 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) in 37 games. He is the older brother of Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson and Washington Capitals defenseman prospect Cole Hutson.

Misa gets back into action

San Jose Sharks rookie forward Michael Misa has gotten back on the ice with the team's AHL affiliate, San Jose.

The Sharks selected Misa, 18, in the first round (No. 2) of the 2025 NHL Draft, and he had three points (one goal, two assists) in seven NHL games before a lower-body injury sidelined him for a month. They sent him to their AHL affiliate on a conditioning loan Dec. 3, and he made his AHL debut Dec. 5 against Tucson (Utah Mammoth). He had an assist in a 4-3 overtime win and also played the following night.

Misa's assignment could continue when San Jose visits Texas (Dallas Stars) for games Friday and Saturday.