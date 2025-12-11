NHL to host outdoor fan festival before 2026 Winter Classic

NEW YORK – 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic® festivities will begin at loanDepot park (home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins) in West Lot 3 and the West Plaza at 1680 NW 5th Street with the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame™, a fan festival open to 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic ticket holders. On Friday, Jan. 2, the NHL and its corporate partners will treat hockey fans to many fun interactions and experiences, including family-friendly hockey interactives, giveaways, food, an NHL on TNT concert, and a special appearance by the oldest and most revered trophy in sports – the Stanley Cup®.

As a longstanding NHL partner since the 2009-2010 NHL season, Enterprise is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame. Bringing their commitment to NHL fans to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami and celebrating the shared passion for hockey are just more ways Enterprise is here for it, on and off the ice.

NHL on TNT is turning up the energy for the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame with a live performance on the Verizon Stage ahead of puck drop. NHL on TNT Face Off Presented by Verizon – with hockey icons Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter, and Liam McHugh – will deliver pregame coverage live on-site beginning at 7 p.m. ET and returning after the final horn for postgame reaction and analysis.

The outdoor fan festival will serve as a preview of the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the much-anticipated outdoor game between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers at loanDepot park on Jan. 2. A 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic game ticket is required for entry into the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame.

The Panthers-Rangers matchup will be the first-ever NHL outdoor game staged in Florida and the first of two scheduled for the 2025-26 season. The 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic will be broadcast on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada (8 p.m. ET).

WHAT:

2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame

WHEN:

Friday, Jan. 2, 2026: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

WHERE:

loanDepot park

West Lot 3 and the West Plaza

1680 NW 5th Street

Miami, FL 33125

The following hockey-themed experiences presented by more than a dozen NHL partners and licensees to engage fans will be open to 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic ticket holders during the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame:

BODYARMOR: BODYARMOR will be on-site distributing samples of its popular products, including BODYARMOR Sport Drink, BODYARMOR LYTE, and BODYARMOR ZERO. Known for their great taste and superior hydration benefits, BODYARMOR drinks are formulated to meet the needs of athletes and active individuals alike. In addition to BODYARMOR sampling, fans will have the opportunity to participate in an interactive hockey game. Attendees can test their skills as they aim to hit targets on a specially designed hockey net, making it a fun challenge for fans of all ages.

CAT: Step into the Caterpillar space at the 2026 NHL Winter Classic for your chance to win exclusive prizes, grab Cat® giveaway items, meet an NHL legend, and connect with the spirit of hard work and perseverance. We're here to celebrate your journey—because whether you're chasing goals on the ice or off it. #TheresNoOffSeason.

Step into the Caterpillar space at the 2026 NHL Winter Classic for your chance to win exclusive prizes, grab Cat® giveaway items, meet an NHL legend, and connect with the spirit of hard work and perseverance. We’re here to celebrate your journey—because whether you're chasing goals on the ice or off it. #TheresNoOffSeason. Discover: The Discover ‘Face Off’ experience will feature a bold and interactive footprint for fans to suit up and battle it out in a fast-paced puck drop challenge. Participants will go head-to-head as a Discover referee drops the puck, competing in a best-of-three showdown to claim bragging rights. Each face-off can be captured and shared directly with participants to post on their social channels. Premium giveaways, surprise guest appearances, and a Discover-branded beach hut round out the experience – plus fans can snap a photo in front of a custom NHL Winter Classic sand sculpture. Fans can also catch the Discover ‘Cold Stakes Face Off,’ where media personalities and influencers compete for charity – culminating in a live cold plunge for the loser. It’s a can’t-miss moment that brings together comedy, rivalry, and meaningful impact at the NHL Winter Classic.

Energizer: Energizer invites fans to experience the Precision Power Shot activation and test their skills like the pros by shooting pucks into a stacked washer and dryer unit for a chance to snag exclusive Energizer giveaway items! It's time to power up with Energizer, the Official Battery of the NHL.

Energizer invites fans to experience the Precision Power Shot activation and test their skills like the pros by shooting pucks into a stacked washer and dryer unit for a chance to snag exclusive Energizer giveaway items! It’s time to power up with Energizer, the Official Battery of the NHL. Enterprise: Enterprise is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame. We’re here for the passion of NHL fans and will be turning up the excitement with an exclusive on-site ticket upgrade for a few lucky fans in Miami. We know the importance of being nearby and with thousands of locations across the world, we’re here for hockey fans on and off the ice!

Fanatics: Visit the Official Merchandise Store for a great selection of 2026 NHL Winter Classic jerseys, apparel, headwear, and souvenirs.

Visit the Official Merchandise Store for a great selection of 2026 NHL Winter Classic jerseys, apparel, headwear, and souvenirs. Florida Panthers: The Florida Panthers activation will feature interactive photo opportunities such as a giant Adirondack chair and inflatable logo as well as the opportunity to win tickets for a Florida Panthers game during the 2025-26 regular season!

GLD: GLD is taking over the 2026 NHL Winter Classic with a one-day experience where hockey fans can shop exclusive products and experience one-of-a-kind brand installations such as a life-size Stanley Cup Champions Bling Pendant, clocking in at over 900 grams with over 3,500 hand-set stones totaling over 200 carats. GLD has cemented itself as a brand that's associated with winning moments, and the brand is honored to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of the Rangers, Panthers, and any other NHL team to browse an assortment of unique designs, including iced-out 2026 NHL Winter Classic Pendants made with 14k White Gold meticulously crafted with hand-set stones to accurately depict the iconic logo.

GLD is taking over the 2026 NHL Winter Classic with a one-day experience where hockey fans can shop exclusive products and experience one-of-a-kind brand installations such as a life-size Stanley Cup Champions Bling Pendant, clocking in at over 900 grams with over 3,500 hand-set stones totaling over 200 carats. GLD has cemented itself as a brand that’s associated with winning moments, and the brand is honored to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of the Rangers, Panthers, and any other NHL team to browse an assortment of unique designs, including iced-out 2026 NHL Winter Classic Pendants made with 14k White Gold meticulously crafted with hand-set stones to accurately depict the iconic logo. Jersey Mike’s: Jersey Mike's will deliver immersive gaming experience for NHL fans, featuring sub-sampling, interactive games, augmented reality photo ops and more. This on-site activation will give fans a fun, meaningful way to engage with Jersey Mike’s.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Step into the Navy Federal Credit Union experience at the 2026 NHL Winter Classic where fans can ice the competition with our digital hockey shot challenge. Take your best shot, rack up points, and climb the live leaderboard for a chance to earn bragging rights and exclusive prizes. Score game day swag and meet the Navy Federal Credit Union team to learn how we help members reach their goals on and off the ice. Cap off the experience inside our giant snow globe photo booth, where you can snap the ultimate 2026 NHL Winter Classic keepsake.

Step into the Navy Federal Credit Union experience at the 2026 NHL Winter Classic where fans can ice the competition with our digital hockey shot challenge. Take your best shot, rack up points, and climb the live leaderboard for a chance to earn bragging rights and exclusive prizes. Score game day swag and meet the Navy Federal Credit Union team to learn how we help members reach their goals on and off the ice. Cap off the experience inside our giant snow globe photo booth, where you can snap the ultimate 2026 NHL Winter Classic keepsake. NHL Fan Access: Experience NHL Fan Access™ inside the NHL App! Unlock PreGame information, 'Ask Stanley' virtual chatbot, exclusive prize opportunities, and more. Download the NHL App and tap the Fan Access logo to get started!

NHL Network: How does your slapshot compare to the pros? Find out in the Hardest Shot Challenge presented by the NHL & MLB Networks. For the complete programming schedules and to watch your favorite shows today, visit NHLNetwork.com and MLBNetwork.com/Stream.

How does your slapshot compare to the pros? Find out in the Hardest Shot Challenge presented by the NHL & MLB Networks. For the complete programming schedules and to watch your favorite shows today, visit NHLNetwork.com and MLBNetwork.com/Stream. NOBULL: Ice might be their surface. But before the skates hit it – and long before the puck drops – every hockey player trains on solid ground. The gym. The reps. The sweat. The grind that no one sees. We are excited to celebrate NOBULL’s multiyear U.S. NHL partnership as the Official Training Shoe of the NHL at the 2026 NHL Winter Classic where we will be amplifying our shared mentality and creating a memorable interactive activation for fans.

Norwegian Cruise Line: At the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) invites fans to take a break from the everyday and feel the freedom of discovery. A lighthouse inspired by the one on Great Stirrup Cay – NCL's private island in the Bahamas - anchors the experience, lighting up with every fan's score. Fans can participate in games and interactive experiences — from testing their skills at bubble hockey to racing virtual pucks.

At the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) invites fans to take a break from the everyday and feel the freedom of discovery. A lighthouse inspired by the one on Great Stirrup Cay – NCL’s private island in the Bahamas - anchors the experience, lighting up with every fan’s score. Fans can participate in games and interactive experiences — from testing their skills at bubble hockey to racing virtual pucks. Pepsi: The iconic Pepsi Challenge is back - inviting fans nationwide to put their taste buds to the test and decide for themselves what we already know: Pepsi® Zero Sugar is the best-tasting zero-sugar cola. At the 2026 Enterprise NHL Pre-Game, fans can step up, take the challenge, and see why 100% of markets so far have chosen Pepsi® Zero Sugar as their favorite.

Perry Ellis: Perry Ellis is reimagining the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame with the Chill House, a standout space blending sport, style and scent. Fans will find head-to-head gaming, a personalized photo moment, hands-on product showcase and a curated fragrance experience.

Perry Ellis is reimagining the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame with the Chill House, a standout space blending sport, style and scent. Fans will find head-to-head gaming, a personalized photo moment, hands-on product showcase and a curated fragrance experience. Pudgy Penguins: Pudgy Penguins will debut an immersive, playful experience to engage hockey fans through interactive moments like Pengu and Polly mascot appearances, a claw machine, giveaways, and more! The 2026 NHL Winter Classic activation aims to share the brand’s message of companionship, kindness, and connection with fans of all ages.

S. Preston Art + Designs: S. Preston Art + Designs is an NHL licensed artist specializing in creative minimalist hockey illustrations of iconic moments, arenas, and mascots. He will be on site displaying his Limited Edition Artwork for this year's NHL Winter Classic along with other pieces in his collection available for purchase.

Stanley Cup Display: Fans can take a photo with the Stanley Cup, the most iconic trophy in professional sports in the West Plaza before the puck drops.

Ticketmaster: Fans can visit the Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle to show off their wrist shots by aiming to shoot their puck through the Ticketmaster "t" and snap a photo with a surprise NHL Alumni. KultureCity sensory bags courtesy of Ticketmaster will also be located on the Promenade Level at the four (4) Guest Experience kiosks located in sections 6,15,27 and 34.

Fans can visit the Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle to show off their wrist shots by aiming to shoot their puck through the Ticketmaster “t” and snap a photo with a surprise NHL Alumni. KultureCity sensory bags courtesy of Ticketmaster will also be located on the Promenade Level at the four (4) Guest Experience kiosks located in sections 6,15,27 and 34. Upper Deck: Get your own personalized 2026 NHL Winter Classic trading card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL®. Upper Deck is also giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes by playing exciting games such as Puck-O. Collect a FREE NHL Winter Classic digital trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck booth for more information.

Verizon: Doing the 2026 NHL Winter Classic in classic Miami fashion, Verizon's Breakaway Beach Club merges the energy of hockey's most thrilling play with the bright and breezy energy of a Miami beach club. With exclusive hockey-inspired experiences, rewards, and fan access, Breakaway Beach brings NHL fans closer to what they love about the game.

All ticketed fans will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame. Backpacks (including clear backpacks), hard-sided coolers (regardless of size), and bags larger than 4 x 6 x 1.5 inches are not permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical bags and diaper bags that accompany guests with young children. Bags are subject to inspection.

A limited number of tickets to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic™ are still available via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

Visit https://www.nhl.com/events/nhl-winter-classic/2025-26/pregame for more information.