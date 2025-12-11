Bronte’s hockey journey from Australia made possible by parent’s hard choices

When their son, Tyrone, was 12, Paul and Fiona Bronte made a decision that would redefine their lives.

They emptied much of their retirement savings and eventually downsized their Melbourne family home so Tyrone and his brother, Declan, could chase a sport that barely existed in Australia. It was an improbable bet: that one day, in a country where ice time is scarce and professional paths are almost nonexistent, one of them might carve out a hockey career.

“I don’t think I realized just how much they sacrificed until I got older,” Tyrone Bronte told NHL.com International. “They’re just so unselfish. They gave up everything that they could get from having us at home, from saving money, no questions asked. They just said, ‘Go over there, go to North America, go live your life.’”

Today, 26-year-old Bronte is playing forward for the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He has three goals and an assist after six games with his new team. A few weeks ago, he was released by the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder after a brief seven-game stint (one goal, no assists). Declan, 24, is currently playing at Division III Fitchburg State University in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Tyrone’s description of the parting is matter-of-fact, free of bitterness.

“The team needed some change,” he says. “The coach said it just wasn’t working out, and they were going to try bring in some new guys. I’ve just been getting things organized and getting back on the ice.”

It’s another turn in a career that has been anything but linear -- one shaped as much by family sacrifice as personal determination.

* * *

Bronte’s path began in places that barely resemble a hockey environment: garages, roller rinks, and public skate parks. His earliest memory of the sport involves roller skates, golf clubs, and а childhood friend who still likes to remind him he “taught him how to skate.”

“So we just picked up his dad's golf clubs and we started hitting a golf ball around in the garage with roller skates on,” Bronte recalled, laughing. “I fell backwards, hit him in the head with the club, drew a little bit of blood. Nothing serious, all good. But to this day, he doesn't let me live this down. He still tells me, ‘You can thank me for your career.’ ”