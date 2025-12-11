Bronte’s hockey journey from Australia made possible by parent’s hard choices

Forward for Pensacola in Southern League came to Canada from Melbourne when he was 12

Bronte main

© Bronte Family

By Paul Strizhevsky / NHL.com International Staff Writer

When their son, Tyrone, was 12, Paul and Fiona Bronte made a decision that would redefine their lives.

They emptied much of their retirement savings and eventually downsized their Melbourne family home so Tyrone and his brother, Declan, could chase a sport that barely existed in Australia. It was an improbable bet: that one day, in a country where ice time is scarce and professional paths are almost nonexistent, one of them might carve out a hockey career.

“I don’t think I realized just how much they sacrificed until I got older,” Tyrone Bronte told NHL.com International. “They’re just so unselfish. They gave up everything that they could get from having us at home, from saving money, no questions asked. They just said, ‘Go over there, go to North America, go live your life.’”

Today, 26-year-old Bronte is playing forward for the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He has three goals and an assist after six games with his new team. A few weeks ago, he was released by the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder after a brief seven-game stint (one goal, no assists). Declan, 24, is currently playing at Division III Fitchburg State University in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Tyrone’s description of the parting is matter-of-fact, free of bitterness.

“The team needed some change,” he says. “The coach said it just wasn’t working out, and they were going to try bring in some new guys. I’ve just been getting things organized and getting back on the ice.”

It’s another turn in a career that has been anything but linear -- one shaped as much by family sacrifice as personal determination.

* * *

Bronte’s path began in places that barely resemble a hockey environment: garages, roller rinks, and public skate parks. His earliest memory of the sport involves roller skates, golf clubs, and а childhood friend who still likes to remind him he “taught him how to skate.”

“So we just picked up his dad's golf clubs and we started hitting a golf ball around in the garage with roller skates on,” Bronte recalled, laughing. “I fell backwards, hit him in the head with the club, drew a little bit of blood. Nothing serious, all good. But to this day, he doesn't let me live this down. He still tells me, ‘You can thank me for your career.’ ”

Bronte 1

© Bronte Family

From there, his world gradually expanded. A local roller rink. Inline hockey. Then, finally, the ice.

Getting to the ice wasn’t trivial.

“The rink was like 45-50 minutes away,” he says.

The ice times were brutal. His parents, each a nurse, shifted their lives around pre-dawn drives. “We’d have 4:30 a.m. ice times,” Bronte says. “They would do whatever they could to get us there.”

To facilitate all the sports his two young sons were playing, their dad left work for a couple of years just so that he could chauffeur them to games and practices.

“We had a van, so we packed other guys in there and yeah, we were doing everything we could,” Bronte says.

And that was only the beginning. The biggest sacrifice would come a few years down the road.

In Australia, he became a state-team player for Victoria and learned the realities of a sport where ice time is fought for like a resource. “You don’t get enough reps,” he says. “You don’t get the same competition or the same coaching. So you either leave, or you accept the ceiling.”

Bronte 2

© Bronte Family

That’s when his parents knew they had to make perhaps the hardest choice of their lives.

“You can't really progress that far in hockey in Australia,” Bronte said. “You're very limited. And my parents knew me being an athlete, I was always just loving sports. They're like, we want you to achieve, whether that's making a lot of money or just having a lot of fun, playing whatever it is. We want you to reach your potential. And in hockey, that is not possible in Australia.”

“My mom and dad pretty much gave up their retirement for us,” he says. “My dad is 70, my mom is 65, and they are still working night shifts as nurses and living on way less than they probably should be. They gave everything.”

What may feel as a given to a pre-teen, can be a lot to process for a grown adult.

* * *

At an age when most kids are navigating middle school, he was navigating customs, airfare, and the loneliness that comes with leaving home. At 12, he lived in Canada by himself for a full year, staying with host families and boarding at school during the week in Montreal. The following year, his younger brother joined him.

Bronte 3

© Bronte Family

“There were weekends I stayed with families who barely knew me,” he says. “And those people ended up coming to my wedding. They became family.”

Bronte doesn’t carry the story as a burden; he carries it as formative. The early years taught independence, resilience, and perspective.

His playing path has zigzagged more than most. After six years of junior hockey in Canada and the US, he enrolled at the University of Alabama in Huntsville -- only to see the hockey program abruptly shut down after his freshman year.

“We were all frantic, in full panic mode”, Bronte recalled. “What do we do?! Thank the Lord, I had a pretty good season, so I was given the opportunity to go to another school, but there were a lot of guys on my team that didn't get as much opportunity.”

He transferred to Michigan Tech, drawn by its competitiveness and gritty identity. “They were just so hard to play against,” he recalled. “I hated playing against them (during freshman year at Huntsville). You were getting hit a lot, but it was good hockey, real hockey.”

Michigan Tech ended up shaping more than his game -- it shaped his life outside the rink. He met his wife, Evangeline, while in school, and the Great Lake State became a second home. After graduating with a business management degree, he signed his first professional contract with KHL Sisak in Croatia, playing in the Alps League for a year -- a decision driven partly by hockey, partly by the newlywed couple’s sense of adventure.

Bronte 4

© Bronte Family

“It was an exciting year of travel and a good hockey experience,” Bronte says. “As an import, there’s pressure to produce. But I wanted that. I wanted to grow.”

In 2025, when Tyrone and Evangeline found out they were expecting a baby in August, their priorities shifted. They wanted to be near her family in Michigan. They wanted stability, medical support, and a soft landing during a life-changing year. So they returned to North America, and Wichita offered a chance to stay close to home while continuing his career.

“I loved being there,” Bronte says. “They treated me well. They supported my family. It was a perfect place for us at that moment.”

After the team released him, he remained upbeat. Within days, he signed with Pensacola in the SPHL. “I’m really enjoying it here, other than missing my family,” he said days before his wife and son were to rejoin him in Florida. “This is a great place to play, and we have an awesome group of guys. From here, we’ll see what happens.”

* * *

Bronte isn’t the type to claim he represents Australian hockey. Which makes sense: he is not playing at a level where one should feel pressure or expectations to do so. But anyone who’s watched the sport’s slow growth in the country knows that every player who makes it to the North American pro ranks becomes a symbol, whether they want to be or not.

“When I go home and skate with the kids, it’s cool,” he says. “I don’t think they know who I am really, but they get excited. And that means a lot.”

He’s acutely aware of the structural challenges facing Australian hockey -- rising costs, inconsistent rink access, a shortage of trained referees, and the reality that most kids simply cannot get enough high-level ice time to compete internationally.

“The game’s growing, for sure,” he says. “But it’s still tough. If a kid wants to make it, they’re probably going to have to go overseas. That’s just the truth right now.”

His own advice is blunt and lived-in: “If you want to make it, go play juniors overseas, go to a college program if you can. That’s the path. You need the reps.”

\\*

Bronte’s story is, at its core, a portrait of a family that sacrificed everything for a dream that still has chapters left to write. His parents poured their savings, their time, and their emotional bandwidth into a path with no guarantees.

“There were so many moments they could’ve said ‘no’,” he says. “But they never did.”

Bronte 5

© Bronte Family

The reality of minor-league hockey can be harsh, especially at the lowest tiers. The margins are thin, the contracts are fragile, the pay is minimal, and the travel is relentless. A release from Wichita after seven games is not a verdict; it’s a reminder of how difficult the climb can be, especially for someone who started the race half a world away from the sport’s mainstream.

But the dream isn’t over. Bronte speaks the way players do when they still feel the fire, still believe their story has more to give. He’s playing, he’s healthy, he’s a new father, and he still feels his family’s support in chasing his childhood dream.

“I’m just going to keep going,” he says simply. “Put in the work, see where it leads.”

For the Bronte family, the cost of the dream has already been paid -- in early morning drives, downsized homes, lost retirement years, and a belief strong enough to carry an Australian kid from garage hockey with golf clubs to the pro ranks in North America. What comes next may not be certain, but the investment has already shaped a life.

And for Tyrone Bronte, that makes the gamble worth it.

