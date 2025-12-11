Knight makes 21 saves, helps Blackhawks shut out Rangers

Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers (15-13-4), who have lost three in a row (0-1-2) and had a four-game point streak end (2-0-2).

“They outcompeted us and outexecuted us,” New York captain J.T. Miller said. “We had trouble getting on the inside. It’s hard to score when you’re on the outside on the O-zone. They’re a man-on-man team. They kept us on the outside most of the night, created a lot of turnovers and defended well.”

Louis Crevier gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 7:08 of the second period. The defenseman took a pass from Matt Grzelcyk at the Rangers blue line, moved in and put a backhand past Shesterkin on the stick side.

“It was pretty fun,” Crevier said. “I was a little mad at first because I thought I could have had an easier breakaway, like the puck was right there. I just kind of turned around and [Grzelcyk] made me a nice pass. I don’t get too many looks like this, but it was a fun one.”

Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck said giving up the short-handed goal didn't necessarily change the momentum.

“It’s one goal,” said Trocheck, the closest player to Crevier when he scored. “We have a ton of game left. We can’t let that happen. That’s on us.”

The Blackhawks had a goal by Ryan Donato overturned at 10:40 after the Rangers challenged for a missed game stoppage event and it was determined Chicago forward Colton Dach directed the puck with a hand pass.

Bedard then extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:27. Andre Burakovsky drove down the left wing and passed in front to Bedard, where he one-timed the puck over Shesterkin’s glove.