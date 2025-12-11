DeBrincat has 3 points, Red Wings hold off Flames

“Definitely some stuff to clean up, but overall, we put ourselves in a good position to win that game,” DeBrincat said. “Obviously not ideal to give up three in the third, but that’s the way it goes. It’s not easy to win on the road, so we’re doing a good job right now and I hope to get another one tomorrow (at the Edmonton Oilers).”

Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings (17-11-3), who have won three in a row and are 4-0-2 in their past six games. John Gibson made 34 saves.

Patrick Kane had two assists and is 11 points from breaking Mike Modano’s NHL record for points by a player born in the United States, with 1,364 points (497 goals, 867 assists) in 1,324 games for the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Red Wings.

“We’re really happy that we got points,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “Obviously, when you’re on the road and playing in these buildings, it’s not an easy thing, but I certainly wouldn’t classify that as our ‘A’ game, even when we were up 4-0. Some of our game management skills came into question again.”