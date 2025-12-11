Lundell breaks tie late in 3rd, Panthers edge Mammoth

Guenther gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 11:23 of the first period, beating Bobrovsky between the legs on a breakaway.

“I thought we played pretty well, and even in the third, I thought we managed it well,” Guenther said. They got up early and we came back and fought hard. I thought we played well, but won't get the two points at the end.”

The Panthers responded with three goals in a span of 4:07 from the end of the first to the early part of the second period, all by the line of Bennett, Verhaeghe, and Brad Marchand.

Verhaeghe tied it 1-1 at 19:17, tipping in a shot from Aaron Ekblad. Bennett then put Florida ahead 2-1 at 1:40 of the second when he beat Vejmelka with a wrist shot on the blocker side.

Bennett’s second goal of the game 1:44 later extended it to 3-1 at 3:24, tapping in a pass from Verhaeghe.

“Two of those guys have world-class speed, and Marchand’s hands can find them and find the open areas,” Maurice said. “They're skating incredibly well, and Bennett has, I think it's probably from Game 12, he's had a point a game. So, Sam Bennett is as good a player as there is in the League right now.”

Said Bennett: “I think we've just done a good job using our speed, getting hard on the forecheck, and then we were able to create some turnovers and get some starting opportunities. It's been awesome playing with those guys, it's a lot of fun. They make some great plays, and they play hard. So, yeah, just enjoying it right now.”