Greatest Save Candidate: Shesterkin stretches out to rob Burakovsky

Rangers goaltender pulls full split to make stop against Blackhawks in 1st period

NYR@CHI: Shesterkin denies Burakovsky with the blocker

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

Hopefully Igor Shesterkin got in a good stretch during warmups.

The New York Rangers goalie had to extend to the maximum to make a save during the first period of the team’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday.

Less than five minutes into the game, Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky had a point-blank look at Shesterkin in the net after scooping up a rebound from teammate Ryan Greene.

After making the initial save on Greene, Shesterkin propelled himself across the crease to block Burakovsky’s shot, and impressively pulled a full split and extended his arms in order to get there.

Talk about using every inch.

Related Content

Greatest Save Candidate: Oettinger makes point-blank save… twice

Greatest Save Candidate: Wedgewood shocks Beecher with stunning glove save

Greatest Save Candidate: Ullmark plays paddle puck with shot from doorstep

Greatest Save Candidate: Stolarz makes sitting glove stops

Greatest Save Candidate: Flames goalie Wolf dives, gets help from teammates

Short Shifts

'Road to the Winter Classic' shows Miami weather on players' minds

Flames players volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

Tennis stars get custom Devils jerseys after New Jersey tournament

Star Wears: Rangers award Broadway Hat to player of game

Commanders rock Capitals sweaters at away game

Penguins Malkin shares picture with teammates, NBA superstar Durant

Goal of the Season? Ritchie's between-the-legs score comes off carom

Goal of the Season? MacKinnon dazzles with OT winner

Wendt scores incredible goalie goal for WHL's Americans

Marleau, Ricci participate in Sharks ceremonial puck drop

Greatest Save Candidate: Oettinger makes point-blank save… twice

Canadiens honor Markov with pregame ceremony

Devils honor Dillon after 1,000th NHL game

Ovechkin, Capitals honor Kopitar after final matchup

Wiesblatt honors late brother after 1st NHL goal

Rangers sign Make-A-Wish honoree to 1-day contract

Markov starts celebrations early ahead of ceremony

Dillon reflects on career ahead of 1,000th NHL game