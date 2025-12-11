Greatest Save Candidate: Shesterkin stretches out to rob Burakovsky

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

Hopefully Igor Shesterkin got in a good stretch during warmups.

The New York Rangers goalie had to extend to the maximum to make a save during the first period of the team’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday.