Vince Dunn scored at 1:21 of overtime, and the Seattle Kraken rallied to end a six-game skid with a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.
Dunn's OT goal caps Kraken comeback against Kings
Scores at 1:21 after Beniers ties game with 24.8 seconds remaining in 3rd
On the power play, Dunn one-timed Eeli Tolvanen’s feed from the top of the right circle over Anton Forsberg’s glove.
“It’s not anything special drawn up,” Dunn said. “It’s just taking the shot that’s there and hoping good things happen."
Matty Beniers forced overtime by tying the game 2-2 with 24.8 seconds remaining, redirecting Tolvanen’s shot-pass from the right circle into the low slot over Forsberg’s right shoulder for a power-play goal.
“Matty’s goal, there, there’s not much to it,” Dunn said. “It’s throwing the puck where guys are going to the net, and eventually it’s going to go in for us.”
“Our mindset was the same entering the final minute because we're in the same position we've been in a couple of times [lately], you know?” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “And I thought our guys did a great job of executing what we needed to execute.”
Dunn had a goal and two assists, Jared McCann scored, and Tolvanen had two assists for the Kraken (12-10-6), who were 0-5-1 over their previous six games dating back to a 1-0 shootout loss at the New York Islanders on Nov. 23. Joey Daccord had 24 saves.
“I thought it was awesome, just the fight from our group,” Daccord said. “We’ve competed so hard these last couple weeks, and it just hasn’t gone our way."
Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (14-8-8), who had won their previous two. Anton Forsberg had 30 saves.
Seattle went 3-for-7 on the power play, while Los Angeles went 1-for-5.
“No goals scored at 5-on-5, so I thought both teams checked, and neither of them are the most offensive teams, so that was on par with what we expected,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “Lots of penalties on both sides tonight, and too many for us. That probably is the difference in the game.”
McCann made it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 3:21 of the second period, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play with Chandler Stephenson and Dunn by one-timing Dunn’s feed from the left circle to the top of the slot over Forsberg’s blocker.
McCann, who missed 17 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury, left the game and was helped down the tunnel with 39 seconds left in the third period after getting tangled with Forsberg just outside the crease.
“I don’t really know what’s going on with him,” Dunn said. “He played a really, really good game. I mean, he made some elite plays, he was feeling good with the puck, and obviously, shooting the puck is what we need him to do every single night, so I hope it’s nothing too bad.”
Laferriere tied it 1-1 with a short-handed breakaway goal at 8:16. Joel Armia chipped the puck out of the defensive zone to spring Laferriere, who raced in, deked to his backhand and lifted it over Daccord’s right shoulder.
“They don’t really give too much off the rush," defenseman Joel Edmundson said. "They kind of back out [of the offensive zone], similar to us, so we knew it was going to be a game where the team that uses the offensive zone as much as they can, work the puck low, is going to come out on top. They played us well, and it was a tough game.”
Laferriere became the second Kings player with multiple short-handed goals this season, joining Armia who has three. Los Angeles leads the League with six short-handed goals.
Fiala made it 2-1 at 14:40 of the third period, catching a touch pass from Anze Kopitar in stride at the top of the slot to create a partial breakaway, deking to his right, and lifting it under the bar on the power play.
"The guys executed really well on the entry [into the zone]," Hiller said. "So we'll take one [power-play goal], but we had the chance for more."
“Guys stuck to it when they weren't getting necessarily results on the scoreboard for us,” Dunn said. “But I think overall, we can all feel pretty good about that game. It took everyone to to draw penalties, to defend, to [kill penalties].”
NOTES: Lambert did not have an update on McCann’s status following the game. ... With his overtime goal, Dunn tied Jordan Eberle and McCann (both with three) for the most overtime goals in Kraken history. Dunn also leads the franchise in overtime points with 11.