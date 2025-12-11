Dunn's OT goal caps Kraken comeback against Kings

Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (14-8-8), who had won their previous two. Anton Forsberg had 30 saves.

Seattle went 3-for-7 on the power play, while Los Angeles went 1-for-5.

“No goals scored at 5-on-5, so I thought both teams checked, and neither of them are the most offensive teams, so that was on par with what we expected,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “Lots of penalties on both sides tonight, and too many for us. That probably is the difference in the game.”

McCann made it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 3:21 of the second period, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play with Chandler Stephenson and Dunn by one-timing Dunn’s feed from the left circle to the top of the slot over Forsberg’s blocker.

McCann, who missed 17 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury, left the game and was helped down the tunnel with 39 seconds left in the third period after getting tangled with Forsberg just outside the crease.

“I don’t really know what’s going on with him,” Dunn said. “He played a really, really good game. I mean, he made some elite plays, he was feeling good with the puck, and obviously, shooting the puck is what we need him to do every single night, so I hope it’s nothing too bad.”

Laferriere tied it 1-1 with a short-handed breakaway goal at 8:16. Joel Armia chipped the puck out of the defensive zone to spring Laferriere, who raced in, deked to his backhand and lifted it over Daccord’s right shoulder.

“They don’t really give too much off the rush," defenseman Joel Edmundson said. "They kind of back out [of the offensive zone], similar to us, so we knew it was going to be a game where the team that uses the offensive zone as much as they can, work the puck low, is going to come out on top. They played us well, and it was a tough game.”