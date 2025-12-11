Sharks president encouraged by excitement surrounding team, Celebrini

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The San Jose Sharks' slogan is "the future is teal."

"The amusing thing is …" Sharks president Jonathan Becher said at the NHL Board of Governors meeting this week, his voice trailing off. "I don't want to exaggerate, but we probably get 10 to 15 requests a night to change it to, 'the future is now,' because the fans are like, 'We see it already.'"

Led by 19-year-old center Macklin Celebrini, San Jose is contending for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth and bringing excitement back to the Shark Tank.

Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 31 games, third in the NHL.

The Sharks (14-13-3) are tied in points (31) with the Utah Mammoth, who hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. They visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA).

"We don't expect to make the playoffs this year," Becher said. "If we do, great. That still was not the expectation coming into the year. We wanted a substantial leap forward. I think we've probably already achieved that, assuming we can keep up this level of play for the rest of the year.

"Next season was the one we were pushing for the playoff berth."

San Jose made the playoffs 19 times in 21 seasons from 1997-98 to 2018-19, appearing in the Western Conference Final five times and advancing as far as the Stanley Cup Final in 2016.

The Sharks had stars like center Joe Thornton, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 8. SAP Center was one of the loudest arenas in the NHL.

Then came a decline and rebuild.

Not only have the Sharks missed the playoffs the past six seasons, but they finished last in the NHL each of the past two.

The silver lining?

Celebrini became the first No. 1 pick in Sharks history.

As an 18-year-old last season, he finished second in goals (25), second in assists (38) and tied for second in points (63) among NHL rookies. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy given to the player voted the rookie of the year, won by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

This season, he has been one of the best players in the League.

"The work ethic on this kid is almost unlike anything I've ever seen at somebody that age," Becher said. "It is not a joke when we say sometimes we have to throw him off the ice. We don't want him to over-practice, et cetera. He's often the first on and the last off."