U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductees believe 'it's our turn to get the gold' at Milano Cortina

ST. PAUL, Minn. – During a time designed for reminiscing, it was what lies ahead that dominated the conversation for several inductees before the 2025 United States Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony on Wednesday.
Specifically, the focus was on the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which loom in two months.
Scott Gomez, Joe Pavelski and Zach Parise were each inducted, in part, for their accomplishments wearing the national team jersey. Each played in at least one Olympics.
Photographer Bruce Bennett and female player Tara Mounsey, an Olympian as well, were also part of the induction class. Ray Shero was posthumously awarded the Lester Patrick Award for “outstanding service to hockey in the United States."
Each former member of the men’s national team knows intimately about the pressure the Americans will face this time around when the two-week tournament starts on Feb. 11. But each says they believe this is the time for the United States to find glory.
“It’s our turn,” said Gomez, who lost to Finland 4-3 in the quarterfinals in 2006. “It’s our turn to get the gold.”