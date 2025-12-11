U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductees believe 'it's our turn to get the gold' at Milano Cortina

Gomez, Pavelski, Parise each played in Olympics, looking forward to 2026 Games in February

ushhof_2025

© Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

ST. PAUL, Minn. – During a time designed for reminiscing, it was what lies ahead that dominated the conversation for several inductees before the 2025 United States Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony on Wednesday.

Specifically, the focus was on the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which loom in two months.

Scott Gomez, Joe Pavelski and Zach Parise were each inducted, in part, for their accomplishments wearing the national team jersey. Each played in at least one Olympics.

Photographer Bruce Bennett and female player Tara Mounsey, an Olympian as well, were also part of the induction class. Ray Shero was posthumously awarded the Lester Patrick Award for “outstanding service to hockey in the United States."

Each former member of the men’s national team knows intimately about the pressure the Americans will face this time around when the two-week tournament starts on Feb. 11. But each says they believe this is the time for the United States to find glory.

“It’s our turn,” said Gomez, who lost to Finland 4-3 in the quarterfinals in 2006. “It’s our turn to get the gold.”

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The rush for gold is an endeavor that has consumed USA Hockey since 1980, when the United States shocked the world when a bunch of college players beat the Soviet Union, winner of the previous four Olympics, on the way to claiming the most improbable gold medal in the history of the sport.

“USA Hockey, we haven’t gotten over that hump yet, but it’s close,” said Pavelski, who won silver in 2010 and finished fourth in 2014. “We couldn’t be more excited for the Olympics coming up.”

The Americans lost in overtime in 2010. They lost 1-0 to Canada in the semifinal four years later. Most recently, they lost to Canada in overtime in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February.
 The margins have been razor-thin for the Americans. The goal – and the gold -- within their grasp, only to slip away, each time more painful than the last. That each has been at the hands of Canada, their most bitter rival, makes it all the worse.

The Americans did win the World Championship this spring, defeating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime for their first gold in 92 years in that competition.

Many hope it is a harbinger.

“You know what, those barriers keep breaking down and guys get a bit of momentum,” Pavelski said. “Obviously, 4 Nations, right there again. You start adding it all up, you expect gold.”

Parise knows all about thin margins. It was his goal with 25 seconds remaining in regulation that forced sudden-death overtime against the Canadians in 2010 and put them within a golden goal of immortality in Vancouver. Instead, Sidney Crosby scored that goal for Canada for a 3-2 win, dashing the dreams of the Americans yet again.

Parise admits he thinks about that game often, due in large part to the picture of his tying goal hanging in his son’s bedroom. But there’s little sadness or regret, just a realization that he was part of hockey history.

“It’s a constant reminder every day, but it’s great to think we were a part of that game,” Parise said. “I’m biased but I think it’s one of the greatest games ever played.”

Now, he wants other Americans to experience it – hopefully with a different outcome.

Breaking down an early look at Team USA's Olympic roster ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators, Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins have already been named to the United States team. The remainder of the roster must be submitted by Dec. 31.

“The Americans have an incredible chance,” Parise said. “The excitement is so high after the 4 Nations; it just captivated the whole hockey world. They did a great job with that and the games were awesome.

“I think from a United States standpoint, it’s in such a good place. You are constantly seeing top draft picks, which wasn’t all that common not too long ago. Now you are seeing multiple players from the U.S. in the first round and becoming impact players right away.”

None of the three men can impact the games anymore. Their time has passed and was being immortalized by their induction.

Yet each remains resolute in their support of the next generation of American players, sharing a bond that only those who have worn the national team jersey in the biggest of hockey games can possibly share.

“I think we are all pulling for [the United States] and I think guys that have been a part of those teams probably pulling a little more because we know how special and awesome it is to be a part of that and to be in the games,” Parise said. “I’m sure when it happens, we are going to feel like we are in it with them. I can’t wait to watch them.”

Gomez says he can’t wait either. He wants the national program to add another Olympic gold to an already impressive trophy case.

He left a message to those who will try to make it happen in Milan.

“Don’t waste time,” he said. “It’s our turn. That’s a tremendous group. The talent is there. We are all behind them. It’s all of us that have put on the sweater, they represent us, and we are proud of them. It’s a special group.”

