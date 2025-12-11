U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductees believe 'it's our turn to get the gold' at Milano Cortina

The rush for gold is an endeavor that has consumed USA Hockey since 1980, when the United States shocked the world when a bunch of college players beat the Soviet Union, winner of the previous four Olympics, on the way to claiming the most improbable gold medal in the history of the sport.

“USA Hockey, we haven’t gotten over that hump yet, but it’s close,” said Pavelski, who won silver in 2010 and finished fourth in 2014. “We couldn’t be more excited for the Olympics coming up.”

The Americans lost in overtime in 2010. They lost 1-0 to Canada in the semifinal four years later. Most recently, they lost to Canada in overtime in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February.

The margins have been razor-thin for the Americans. The goal – and the gold -- within their grasp, only to slip away, each time more painful than the last. That each has been at the hands of Canada, their most bitter rival, makes it all the worse.

The Americans did win the World Championship this spring, defeating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime for their first gold in 92 years in that competition.

Many hope it is a harbinger.

“You know what, those barriers keep breaking down and guys get a bit of momentum,” Pavelski said. “Obviously, 4 Nations, right there again. You start adding it all up, you expect gold.”

Parise knows all about thin margins. It was his goal with 25 seconds remaining in regulation that forced sudden-death overtime against the Canadians in 2010 and put them within a golden goal of immortality in Vancouver. Instead, Sidney Crosby scored that goal for Canada for a 3-2 win, dashing the dreams of the Americans yet again.

Parise admits he thinks about that game often, due in large part to the picture of his tying goal hanging in his son’s bedroom. But there’s little sadness or regret, just a realization that he was part of hockey history.

“It’s a constant reminder every day, but it’s great to think we were a part of that game,” Parise said. “I’m biased but I think it’s one of the greatest games ever played.”

Now, he wants other Americans to experience it – hopefully with a different outcome.