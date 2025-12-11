Bucyk enjoying Bruins’ success on 70th anniversary of 1st NHL goal 

Johnny Bucyk doesn’t remember the finest details of his first NHL goal, scored Dec. 11, 1955.

But on this 70th anniversary, the Boston Bruins legend remembers what’s important:

“I was a rookie with the Detroit Red Wings, it was against the New York Rangers, I scored it on Gump Worsley and we won 2-0,” Bucyk said with a laugh, turning back the clock to his first of 556 regular-season NHL goals.

Seven decades later, the hugely popular man affectionately known as “Chief” holds court every home game in the Bruins alumni suite at TD Garden, an endless stream of guests and star-struck fans appearing at his side for photos and autographs and perhaps to share a special memory.

They’re happier nights this season than they were last, when the Bruins failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs after eight consecutive trips to the postseason. Today, Boston (18-13-0) is flirting with top spot in the Atlantic Division, riding a three-game winning streak after a 5-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, and Bucyk is enjoying every minute of it.