Status Report: Draisaitl day to day, nearing return for Oilers

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl is expected to return from a lower body injury at some point in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but will not play for the Oilers in the final game of the regular season against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP). "Same plan as before, just going day by day," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said of the forward. "I anticipate him joining us sometime in the first round, whether it's Game 1, Game 4 or Game 5, whatever it is, but right now, it's just day by day." Draisaitl sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on March 14. He was injured when hit into the boards by Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt at 4:20 of the first period and returned for two shifts towards the end of the period but did not play the second or third. Edmonton announced he was expected to miss the remainder of the regular season two days later. Draisaitl, who has missed the past 13 games, is ninth in NHL scoring with 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 65 games. Edmonton does not yet know it's playoff opponent and will open the postseason either Sunday or Monday.