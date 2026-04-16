Status Report: Draisaitl day to day, nearing return for Oilers

Hughes misses practice with illness for Wild; Heiskanen could play Game 1 for Stars

Draisaitl_skating

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers 

Leon Draisaitl is expected to return from a lower body injury at some point in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but will not play for the Oilers in the final game of the regular season against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP). "Same plan as before, just going day by day," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said of the forward. "I anticipate him joining us sometime in the first round, whether it's Game 1, Game 4 or Game 5, whatever it is, but right now, it's just day by day." Draisaitl sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on March 14. He was injured when hit into the boards by Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt at 4:20 of the first period and returned for two shifts towards the end of the period but did not play the second or third. Edmonton announced he was expected to miss the remainder of the regular season two days later. Draisaitl, who has missed the past 13 games, is ninth in NHL scoring with 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 65 games. Edmonton does not yet know it's playoff opponent and will open the postseason either Sunday or Monday.

Minnesota Wild

Quinn Hughes did not practice for the Wild on Thursday because of an illness but will be on the flight with the team when they go to Dallas for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). The defenseman, who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12, had 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 48 games with Minnesota after the trade and 76 points (seven goals, 69 assists) in 74 games this season.

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen could return for the Stars for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). The defenseman missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury when the Stars defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in a shootout on Wednesday. "And like I said, he's getting better, but it's kind of day to day right now to see where he's at, so very hopeful, though, on that front. Obviously he's a big player for us," coach Glen Gulutzan said before the game Thursday. Heiskanen has 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) in 77 games and is fourth in the NHL in ice time per game (25:28). … Forward Roope Hintz will not be available in the first two playoff games against the Wild. Hintz has not played since March 6, when he sustained a lower-body injury during a battle along the boards with Nathan MacKinnon in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Hintz did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a teammate and a team trainer. Hintz, who has not resumed skating yet, had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

@AlexLyon is expected to practice with the Sabres on Friday and "felt really good today," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. The goalie has not played since April 4 because of a lower-body injury. Forward @Noah Ostlund has not played since March 25 with an upper-body injury but is a "definite possibility" to play against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round. Game 1 is in Buffalo on Sunday (TBD). Ruff said forward @SamCarrick, who has a broken left arm, is not expected to be available. … Forward Alex Tuch didn't practice Thursday and was given the day off after playing in a 4-3 shootout loss on Wednesday. Goalie Colten Ellis was also absent from practice for maintenance and is day to day.

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Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov is healthy but isn't an option to begin the playoffs, coach Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday. The goalie was supposed to return from a lower-body injury in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, but due to a roster technicality, he was not available. Kochetkov has not played since Dec. 20 because of a lower-body injury, and Brind'Amour said on Dec. 29 that Kochetkov was going to have surgery and would likely not play again this season. Kochetkov was 6-2-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and one shutout in nine games (eight starts) this season but will be behind Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi on the depth chart when the playoffs begin.

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