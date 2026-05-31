Dennis Hull dies at 81, helped Canada win 1972 Summit Series

Dennis Hull, who played alongside his brother Bobby during his 13 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union, died Friday. He was 81.

Hull, a forward, had two goals and two assists in the eight-game Summit Series held in September 1972, which Canada won 4-3 with one tie. With Canada trailing 3-1 in the series through five games, Hull had a goal in Game 6, an assist in Game 7 and an assist in Game 8 as Canada won the final three games by one goal each to win the series.

The Blackhawks released a statement from chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz:

"The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dennis Hull earlier this morning. Dennis enjoyed a distinguished career built on his scoring ability and consistency, leaving lasting contributions not only to the Blackhawks franchise, but to the game itself.

“Known around the league for his immense skill, toughness and intelligence, Dennis was as dominant on the ice as he was beloved off it. He often drew on his sharp wit and sense of humor to keep the locker room loose, while his warmth and humility made everyone he met feel welcome.

“On behalf of the Wirtz family and the entire Blackhawks organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Dennis’s family, friends and teammates, and the many fans who adored him.”

In 1964, Hull joined older brother Bobby with the Blackhawks and the two played eight seasons together through the 1971-72 season. He remained with Chicago through the 1976-77 season before playing one season with the Detroit Red Wings.

Over his 14 seasons, Hull had 654 points (303 goals, 351 assists) in 959 regular-season games for the Blackhawks and Red Wings. He had 67 points (33 goals, 34 assists) in 104 playoff games, missing the playoffs just once. He appeared in five NHL All-Star Games.

Hull played in three Stanley Cup Finals with Chicago, but the Blackhawks lost to the Montreal Canadiens in seven games in both 1965 and 1971, and then again to the Canadiens in six games in 1973. Hull had 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in the playoffs in 1973, second among all players behind Montreal’s Yvan Cournoyer.