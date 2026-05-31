Dennis Hull carved own path during memorable NHL career

In Game 7 of the 1971 Final, Hull beat Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden, who wasn’t yet even a rookie, at 19:12 of the first period at Chicago Stadium to give the home team a 1-0 lead. Danny O’Shea made it 2-0 at 7:33 of the second before Jacques Lemaire, at 14:18, and Henri Richard, at 18:20, sent the game into the third period tied 2-2.
Richard scored what proved to the Cup-clincher at 2:34 of the final period.
Hull had dreamed since boyhood in Point Anne, Ontario, of scoring the Game 7 Stanley Cup-winning goal. For nearly eight minutes on May 18, 1971, until O’Shea’s goal, the dream was alive. But Richard’s second of the game crushed his hopes, and those of all in Chicago.
“As the final seconds ticked away, I felt the dream die slowly and painfully,” Hull told Hockey Digest magazine in a flashback feature. “The little kid in me never stopped dreaming the dream. Even today, he’s in there, hands raised, waving to the crowd, watching the Cup pass from teammate to teammate, from Pit Martin to Jim Pappin to Bill White to Tony Esposito. The kid in me still dreams it -- even though the man never got to live it.”
Richard’s Stanley Cup-winning goal was assisted by Rejean Houle and Guy Lapointe.
If Hull forgave, he didn’t forget. Twenty years later, he turned a screwdriver to Lapointe’s helmet and exacted a small bit of very sweet practical-joking revenge.
Top photo: Dennis Hull waves to United Center fans on Jan. 7, 2019, taking part in the Chicago Blackhawks’ “One More Shift” promotion prior to a game against the visiting Calgary Flames.