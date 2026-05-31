Dennis Hull carved own path during memorable NHL career

No one could poke fun at Dennis Hull better than Dennis Hull himself.

And no hockey player at the after-dinner microphone could needle former teammates and opponents more skillfully, wickedly or side-splittingly than the “third best Hull,” as he often referred to himself, proudly saying he ranked behind two legendary Hull snipers -- his brother, Bobby, and his nephew Brett, Bobby’s son.

Dennis Hull died Friday at age 81. The Chicago Black Hawks, for whom Hull played 904 games between 1964-77, followed with a statement from team chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz.