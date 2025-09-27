Sept. 27: NHL Preseason Roundup

Thompson, Norris each has 3 points in Sabres win; DeBrincat has 2 assists for Red Wings

buf-thompson-roundup

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tage Thompson scored twice and had an assist for the Buffalo Sabres in their 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday.

Josh Norris had a goal and two assists, and Rasmus Dahlin and Radim Mrtka also scored for the Sabres (3-1-0). Alex Lyon made 26 saves.

Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper scored, and Alex DeBrincat had two assists for the Red Wings (2-2-0). Sebastian Cossa allowed four goals on 20 shots.

Dahlin put the Sabres up 1-0 at 3:41 of the first period. Bowen Byram fed a cross-ice pass to Dahlin, who sent a one-timer through traffic from outside the top of the right face-off circle.

Mrtka increased the lead to 2-0 at 12:17. He took a pass from Konsta Helenius on a rush before beating Cossa blocker side from the right circle. Mrtka, an 18-year-old defenseman, was selected with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Kane cut the lead to 2-1 when his shot from in front deflected off the stick of Sabres forward Isak Rosen and fluttered past the right pad of Lyon at 18:27.

Thompson made it 3-1 just 14 seconds into the second period. After a face-off win by Norris, Thompson corralled the puck and buried a wrist shot from the left circle.

Kasper scored at 13:36 to make it 3-2.

Thompson extended the lead to 4-2 on the power play 37 seconds into the third on a one-timer from the left face-off circle, his second goal of the game.

Norris scored an empty-net goal at 19:47 for the 5-2 final.

Red Wings at Sabres | Recap

Bruins 4, Flyers 3: Dalton Bancroft scored two goals for the Boston Bruins in a win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

John Beecher and Jeffrey Viel also scored for Boston (2-1-0). Michael DiPietro made 24 saves.

Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (1-3-0), and Travis Sanheim and Nikita Grebenkin scored. Samuel Ersson made 23 saves.

Sanheim gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:57 of the first period, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Christian Dvorak.

The Bruins tied the game when Beecher scored at 19:59 after a giveaway from behind his net by Flyers forward Alex Bump.

Bancroft put the Bruins ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 3:57 of the second, putting in his rebound after Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler blocked his first attempt.

Grebenkin tied it at 7:12 when he knocked a puck out of the air and past DiPietro.

Zegras made it 3-2 with a power-play goal from the right side at 13:04.

Bancroft tied it 3-3 at 15:58 when he finished a 2-on-0 rush with Georgii Merkulov.

Viel put the Bruins ahead 4-3 at 13:45 of the third period when he carried the puck down the right side, cut around Flyers defenseman Helge Grans, skated through the slot and scored from the left side.

Bruins at Flyers | Recap

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Ovechkin practices with Capitals in noncontact jersey

McTavish signs 6-year contract with Ducks

Islanders hang out with Michael Phelps at 2025 Ryder Cup 

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Kakko out 6 weeks for Kraken with broken hand

Sept. 26: NHL Preseason Roundup

Oilers season preview: Consistency needed in goal for return to Cup Final

Panthers season preview: Most of lineup back for run at 3-peat

Barkov out 7-9 months for Panthers following ACL, MCL surgery

Barkov absence big challenge for Panthers in 3-peat bid

Sharks show off new 'Heritage 2.0' alternate jersey for 35th anniversary

Fleury thrilled 'to finish where everything started' with Penguins

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL Status Report: Hoglander week to week for Canucks

Fleury’s kid pranks his dad, Malkin in Penguins locker room

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings