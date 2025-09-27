Sept. 27: NHL Preseason Roundup

Tage Thompson scored twice and had an assist for the Buffalo Sabres in their 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday.

Josh Norris had a goal and two assists, and Rasmus Dahlin and Radim Mrtka also scored for the Sabres (3-1-0). Alex Lyon made 26 saves.

Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper scored, and Alex DeBrincat had two assists for the Red Wings (2-2-0). Sebastian Cossa allowed four goals on 20 shots.

Dahlin put the Sabres up 1-0 at 3:41 of the first period. Bowen Byram fed a cross-ice pass to Dahlin, who sent a one-timer through traffic from outside the top of the right face-off circle.

Mrtka increased the lead to 2-0 at 12:17. He took a pass from Konsta Helenius on a rush before beating Cossa blocker side from the right circle. Mrtka, an 18-year-old defenseman, was selected with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Kane cut the lead to 2-1 when his shot from in front deflected off the stick of Sabres forward Isak Rosen and fluttered past the right pad of Lyon at 18:27.

Thompson made it 3-1 just 14 seconds into the second period. After a face-off win by Norris, Thompson corralled the puck and buried a wrist shot from the left circle.

Kasper scored at 13:36 to make it 3-2.

Thompson extended the lead to 4-2 on the power play 37 seconds into the third on a one-timer from the left face-off circle, his second goal of the game.

Norris scored an empty-net goal at 19:47 for the 5-2 final.