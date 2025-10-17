NHL On Tap: Peterka looking to build on hot start for Mammoth

Wildly hot

The Wild’s forward combo of Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy continue to light up the scoreboard. Kaprizov is second in the NHL in scoring this season, tied with three other players at nine points (four goals, five assists) in four games, behind only Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, who has 11 points. Boldy is not far behind, with eight points (four goals, four assists), numbers each will try to add to against the Capitals. Boldy is hoping to improve on a career season last year, when the 24-year-old had73 points (27 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games.