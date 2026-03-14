Eklund’s dad recreates son’s highlight-reel goal

Sharks forward batted in rebound for impressive score against Bruins

Eklund dad

© Christian Eklund

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

William Eklund did not get it from his father.

The San Jose Sharks forward’s dad recreated his son’s impressive goal against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.

In the third period on Thursday, Eklund batted in his own rebound while in midair to give the Sharks a 4-0 lead against the Bruins.

On Instagram, Eklund’s father, Christian, posted a video of his many attempts trying to bat in his own rebound while falling to the ice.

It took four whiffs before the Sharks forward’s dad finally knocked the puck into the back of the net.

On Friday, Eklund’s father had a funny reaction to the young forward’s goal.

“I taught him how to fall, the rest he learned on his own,” Christian posted on X.

Christian played forward for Djurgårdens IF of the Swedish Hockey League for nine seasons.

Looks like the student became the teacher.

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