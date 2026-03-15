NEWARK, N.J. -- Anze Kopitar scored two goals to pass Marcel Dionne for the franchise record in career points, but the Los Angeles Kings lost 6-4 to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday.
Kopitar scores twice, passes Dionne for Kings’ points record in loss to Devils
Hischier has 4 points, Jack Hughes breaks tie with 2:29 left in 3rd for New Jersey
Kopitar, who is playing in his final NHL season, has 1,308 points (450 goals, 858 assists) in 1,505 career games with the Kings. Dionne had 1,307 points (550 goals, 757 assists) in 921 games for Los Angeles.
"I imagine I'd feel a lot better if we finished it off and won the game," Kopitar said. "I mean, we're right in the thick of things right now so there's not a whole lot of time to think about (the record).
"But it's times like this, after the game, you think about this potentially (being) your last time here, so it's been a good run, and I had some good nights in this building."
Kopitar's second goal of the game on the power play, which set the record, came on a snap shot from low in the right face-off circle to pull the Kings into a 4-4 tie at 13:42 of the third period. After the goal, the Los Angeles bench emptied to congratulate their captain, while fans cheered.
"I think everyone on this team will remember that moment regardless of where they were on the ice today," said Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke, who had three assists. "That was awesome (to assist on his record-breaking goal). We're so happy for him. We knew it was coming and he's just a special person so it's a good feeling for all of us to see him accomplish that."
Jack Hughes’ power-play goal gave the Devils a 5-4 lead at 17:31 of the third period on a one-timer from the right circle before Timo Meier scored an empty-net goal at 19:52 for the 6-4 final.
Nico Hischier had two goals and two assists, Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk each had a goal and an assist, and Dougie Hamilton had two assists for the Devils (33-31-2), who had lost two straight and are 4-2-0 six games into a team record seven-game homestand. Jake Allen made 27 saves in his first start in eight games.
"I was on the ice when he got the record so it was a little frustrating, for sure, but you have to soak it up a bit and just admire what he's done," Hischier said of Kopitar’s milestone. "Obviously I wanted to congratulate him, but on the other hand there's still a game going on. It was great that LA's guys celebrated with him."
Said Allen: “I was itching to get back in the net. I definitely felt some rust but at the same time, I found a way to get through the game. The boys bailed me out and it was great to get back to get my rhythm back."
Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists for the Kings (27-24-15), who are 2-1-1 on a five-game road trip and are one point behind the San Jose Sharks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.
Cody Glass gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 7:58 of the first period on a snap shot from the left hash marks that deflected off Kopitar in the slot.
Hischier pushed it to 2-0 at 11:04 on a rebound at the left post.
Kopitar’s first power-play goal cut it to 2-1 at 4:15 of the second period on a shot at the left post.
"Anze's just so responsible, so even keel," Clarke said. "I mean, when someone's down, he's there to pick you up. If you need to know what to do, you kind of look at him and just his poise and just the way he carries himself. He's just a true leader on and off the ice and, like I've said many times before, we're just super grateful to have him."
Panarin tied it 2-2 at 6:03 on a snap shot from the high slot.
Taylor Ward gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead at 11:43 on a slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle.
Gritsyuk pulled the Devils into a 3-3 tie 25 seconds into the third period when he finished a 2-on-1 with Lenni Hameenaho.
Hischier scored on the power play to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 12:42 on a rebound from the slot.
The Devils lined up to congratulate Kopitar at the end of the game, as the New York Islanders did after Los Angeles’ 3-2 road win on Friday.
"It's a lot easier to do after a win than after a loss, but I appreciate all the battles that we've gone through with the guys, whether it was with New Jersey or another team," Kopitar said. "I guess it's been an honor, obviously. It's always nice to see that the guys want to do it."
NOTES: Panarin has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his first 10 games with the Kings, who acquired him in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 4. ... Kopitar has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past seven games. ... Hischier tied Zach Parise (194) for the fifth-most goals in Devils/Kansas City Scouts/Colorado Rockies history.