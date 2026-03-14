Kraft Hockeyville names Provincial/Territorial winners to vie for 2027 honor

One Canadian community will be awarded $250K in arena upgrades, host NHL preseason game

hockeyville-20th-anniversary
By Jon Lane
@jonlanenhl.bsky.social NHL.com Staff Writer

The right to host the 20th anniversary of Kraft Hockeyville in the fall of 2027 is down to 13 Provincial and Territorial Winners in contention to win the grand prize of $250,000 toward upgrading their arena and a preseason game celebrating the milestone event.

For the first time, one community representing every province and territory in Canada was selected from an expanded format that nearly triples the total prize pool. Each will receive a $10,000 donation in brand-new hockey equipment from NHLPA Goals & Dreams and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund, and 11 awarded $50,000 for rink upgrades.

The final two will be unveiled March 21, followed by voting at KraftHockeyville.ca on April 3-4 with the winner announced during "Hockey Night in Canada" on April 4. The runner-up will receive $100,000 for rink upgrades.

This is Hockeyville's biggest campaign since Salmon River, Nova Scotia, was crowned the inaugural winner in 2006. The program has awarded $5.4 million to more than 105 communities with 19 voted winners of the grand prize that includes the preseason game and $10,000 in youth hockey equipment courtesy of NHLPA Goals & Dreams.

The Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens will play at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Québec, on Sept. 21, to celebrate 2025 winner Saint-Boniface, Québec, nearly 20 years after the Canadiens defeated the Senators 7-3 at Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro, Nova Scotia, on Sept. 25, 2006. Aréna de Saint-Boniface, the beneficiary of the grand prize upgrade, marks Hockeyville's return to the province for the first time since a 3-2 Canadiens win against the Buffalo Sabres at what is now Centre Sportif Benoît-Levesque in Roberval on Sept. 23, 2008.

The 2026 Kraft Hockeyville Provincial and Territorial Winners:

• Taber, Alberta: Taber Community Centre

• Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia: Tumbler Ridge Community Centre Arena

• Grandview, Manitoba: Grandview Agricultural Community Centre

• Sackville, New Brunswick: Tantramar Veterans Memorial Civic Centre

• Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador: Stephenville Dome

• Fort Providence, Northwest Territories: Fort Providence Community Centre

• Thorburn, Nova Scotia: Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena

• Arviat, Nunavut: King Arena

• Blackstock, Ontario: Blackstock Arena

• Cornwall, Prince Edward Island: APM Centre

• Scott, Quebec: Patinoire de Scott

• Blaine Lake, Saskatchewan: Blaine Lake Skating Rink

• Haines Junction, Yukon: Bill Brewster Arena

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