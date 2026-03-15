Acciari scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Penguins hand Mammoth 4th straight loss

Mantha has goal, assist for Pittsburgh; Guenther scores 2 for Utah

Penguins at Mammoth | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Noel Acciari scored the go-ahead goal at 8:03 of the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 4-3 victory against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Acciari gave the Penguins a 4-3 lead after Parker Wotherspoon sent a shot on net from just above the left face-off circle. The puck popped into the air off Karel Vejmelka and dropped at the top of the crease, where Acciari tapped it in as he battled in front.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Bryan Rust and Tommy Novak also scored for the Penguins (33-18-15), who had lost five of six (1-3-2). Erik Karlsson, Egor Chinakhov and Wotherspoon each had two assists. Stuart Skinner made 26 saves. 

Dylan Guenther scored twice, and Ian Cole also scored for the Mammoth (34-27-6), who have lost four straight (0-2-2). Vejmelka made 19 saves.

Guenther gave the Mammoth an early lead with two goals in a 1:31 span in the first period.  

He put Utah up 1-0 at 5:06, forcing Penguins forward Blake Lizotte to turn the puck over in the neutral zone and burying a low wrist shot from the right face-off circle under Skinner's left pad.

Guenther scored his fifth goal in five games to make it 2-0 at 6:37 while on the power play. Mikhail Sergachev's one-timer from the blue line bounced off the end boards to Barrett Hayton, who played the puck into the crease past Skinner's left pad. Guenther crashed the net and Penguins defenseman Connor Clifton hit the puck in off Guenther's left skate as he attempted to clear the puck. The play was originally ruled no goal, but the call on the ice was overturned after video review determined the puck completely crossed the goal line.

Mantha cut the deficit to 2-1 during a 5-on-3 power play at 14:48 of the second period with a snap shot from low in the right circle off the right post for his 25th of the season, tying his NHL career high.

Novak tied it 2-2 at 17:26. Wotherspoon's slap shot deflected off Mammoth forward Kailer Yamamoto in the slot to Novak, who went skate-to-stick to lift the puck over Vejmelka's blocker from low in the right circle.

Rust put Pittsburgh up 3-2 with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period. Chinakhov's pass from below the goal line deflected off Utah defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to Rickard Rakell in front. Rakell knocked the puck to Rust in the right circle, where he buried a snap shot to the short side.

Cole evened the score 3-3 at 4:17 with a wrist shot from the high slot past Skinner's blocker.

Michael Carcone could have tied it after Acciari's goal on a breakaway at 17:30, but Skinner got enough of it with his glove to tip it off the crossbar.

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