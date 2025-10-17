NHL players give picks for toughest building to play in League

The Carolina Hurricanes are rocking the rest of the NHL when it comes to home-ice advantage.

Nearly a quarter of the players asked at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour, picked Lenovo Center, the boisterous barn that houses the Hurricanes, as the toughest building on the circuit.

Seven of the 29 players who responded found games in Raleigh, North Carolina, to be unsettling at the least, if not downright inhospitable.

"Carolina is never easy," Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said.

The Panthers know this as well as anyone, having faced the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final in two of the past three seasons. Though they won all five games played in Raleigh, it was rarely easy.

The visiting room is one of the issues. It does not provide the space or amenities of some other buildings.

"It's the whole set up," Reinhart continued. "They pack [the fans] in there so it kind of feels smaller. It's a different feel. The road locker room is [bad], so that doesn't help. Put that in there."

Sometimes it's a matter of survival for the visitors. The Hurricanes have a great tailgating scene and for big games fans will be waiting for the visiting team's bus to arrive and start the vitriol right there. And it never stops, growing to ear-splitting level by the time the puck drops.

"Carolina is pretty tough to play in early in the game," said New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle. "It's so loud and the fans are pretty crazy, so if you can get to the first TV timeout without getting scored on, you are settled in, but that is pretty tough."

Brady Skjei, a defenseman for the Nashville Predators, has experienced Carolina's home-ice advantage from each side. He started his NHL career with the Rangers before being traded during his fifth season to the Hurricanes on Feb. 24, 2020. He then played five seasons for the Hurricanes before signing a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Predators on July 1, 2024.