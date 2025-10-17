NHL players give picks for toughest building to play in League

Carolina's Lenovo Center receives most votes, followed by Montreal's Bell Centre in informal NHL.com poll

Carolina Hurricanes storm surge October 9 2025

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes are rocking the rest of the NHL when it comes to home-ice advantage.

Nearly a quarter of the players asked at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour, picked Lenovo Center, the boisterous barn that houses the Hurricanes, as the toughest building on the circuit.

Seven of the 29 players who responded found games in Raleigh, North Carolina, to be unsettling at the least, if not downright inhospitable.

"Carolina is never easy," Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said.

The Panthers know this as well as anyone, having faced the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final in two of the past three seasons. Though they won all five games played in Raleigh, it was rarely easy.

The visiting room is one of the issues. It does not provide the space or amenities of some other buildings.

"It's the whole set up," Reinhart continued. "They pack [the fans] in there so it kind of feels smaller. It's a different feel. The road locker room is [bad], so that doesn't help. Put that in there."

Sometimes it's a matter of survival for the visitors. The Hurricanes have a great tailgating scene and for big games fans will be waiting for the visiting team's bus to arrive and start the vitriol right there. And it never stops, growing to ear-splitting level by the time the puck drops.

"Carolina is pretty tough to play in early in the game," said New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle. "It's so loud and the fans are pretty crazy, so if you can get to the first TV timeout without getting scored on, you are settled in, but that is pretty tough."

Brady Skjei, a defenseman for the Nashville Predators, has experienced Carolina's home-ice advantage from each side. He started his NHL career with the Rangers before being traded during his fifth season to the Hurricanes on Feb. 24, 2020. He then played five seasons for the Hurricanes before signing a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Predators on July 1, 2024.

"Carolina's tough," Skjei said. "Yeah, I think Carolina probably is the hardest because it's so loud, it's not a great visiting locker room, right? OK, but it's fun as the home team."

It also doesn't help that the Hurricanes have been one of the elite teams for the past few seasons, possessing the capability to hem teams into their own end for long periods.

"The way they play is suffocating," Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson said.

Seven other arenas got multiple votes, but it was Bell Centre that came in second with three.

The home of the Montreal Canadiens is intimidating because of the history it holds and the knowledge and passion of the fans that pack it to capacity night after night.

"Everyone knows everything about hockey there," Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf said. "They care so much about hockey and know so much about the game."

Canadiens fan at Bell Centre cheering team

© Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Another home of an Original Six team got two votes.

TD Garden, home of the Boston Bruins, was the selection of Canadiens forward and captain Nick Suzuki.

"Boston's always a hard place to go into and win," he said. "The fans there are always pretty rowdy, especially against our team."

For Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings, it is less about the surroundings and more about the home team that prowls the ice and the style it chooses to play.

"Usually, they are a hard-hitting team, and you know you are going to get some bruises in that game, but I also enjoy playing there," he said. "It's fun to be in those battles."

The Colorado Avalanche have the biggest home-ice advantage with their rink, Ball Arena in Denver, sitting almost a mile above sea level. The thin air wreaks havoc with teams that fly in to play a game. Players are often seen gasping for air after an average-length shift. Star players like forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar can make it more daunting.

"If you get caught out there against MacKinnon's line, two-minute shift, it's not easy." Washington Capitals center Pierre-Luc Dubois said.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim had similar thoughts.

"It's the altitude and they obviously have a good team, so if you start slow and those guys start buzzing around, it could be a long night," he said.

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane has played 1,306 regular-season games in the League and seen as many, if not more, arenas than his peers.

He gave the nod for best home-ice advantage to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, home of the Predators.

"I would say just the way they play, coming at you hard," Kane said. "It seems like the bass is always cranked up in there. They're always cheering during the timeouts too, so it's a pretty tough place to play."

