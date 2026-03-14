Connor has 2 points, Jets hold off Avalanche

Reaches 30 goals for 8th time in career, Scheifele has 2 assists for Winnipeg

Avalanche at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Alex Iafallo and Cole Perfetti also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets (27-28-10), who had lost two straight and have points in seven of nine (5-2-2). Mark Scheifele had two assists.

Martin Necas scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 15 saves for the Avalanche (44-12-9), who’ve lost two of three after winning five straight.

Connor made it 1-0 at 2:05 of the second period. Scheifele stole a Nathan MacKinnon drop pass, carried the puck into the offensive zone and set up a trailing Connor for a wrist shot from above the left hash marks.

The goal gave Connor his fifth straight 30-goal season and eighth overall in the NHL.

Iafallo made it 2-0 at 11:52. Scheifele’s one-timer from just inside the blue line hit him in the stomach at the edge of the crease, and he quickly tucked the loose puck around Blackwood.

Necas cut it to 2-1 at 18:44 of the third period, scoring with a one-timer from the left face-off circle to spoil Hellebuyck’s bid for his first shutout of the season.

Perfetti scored into an empty net at 19:18 for the 3-1 final.

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