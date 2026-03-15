Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in shootout, extend lead in Atlantic

Quinn ties it in 2nd period, adds another goal in tiebreaker for Buffalo

Maple Leafs at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Jack Quinn scored the game-tying goal in the second period and the deciding goal in the shootout for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Owen Power also scored, and Alex Lyon made 16 saves for the Sabres (41-20-6), who are 8-1-0 in their past nine games. Alex Tuch also scored in the shootout.

The Sabres extended their lead in the Atlantic Division to four points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost 4-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Dakota Joshua and Max Domi scored for the Maple Leafs (28-27-12), who have lost nine of their past 10 (1-6-3). Joseph Woll made 30 saves.

Noah Ostlund, on the doorstep, turned and sent a no-look backhand pass under Woll’s stick to Quinn in the right circle, where he quickly put it under Woll’s right arm to tie it 2-2 on the power play at 11:21 of the second period.

Power gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 2:01 of the first period. Zach Benson one-handed a pass from behind the net out to the slot, and Power was first to it, putting a wrist shot off the left post.

Joshua tied it 1-1 at 6:09. Nicholas Robertson blocked Luke Schenn’s backhand clearing attempt in the slot and Joshua gathered it and lifted it over Lyon’s glove.

Domi finished off a 2-on-1 with William Nylander 53 seconds into the second period to make it 2-1 Toronto. Nylander drew Lyon toward him before feeding Domi, who had an open net from the left circle.

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