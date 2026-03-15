Blue Jackets defeat Flyers in shootout, push point streak to 9

Marchenko scores in regulation, gets only goal in tiebreaker for Columbus

Blue Jackets at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Kirill Marchenko scored in regulation and the game-deciding shootout goal as the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their point streak to nine games with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Jet Greaves made 19 saves through overtime for Columbus (34-21-11), which is 5-0-4 in its past nine games. He made three saves during the shootout.

Alex Bump scored for Philadelphia (31-23-12). Dan Vladar made 30 saves through overtime.

Marchenko scored the winner in the third round of the shootout, lifting a backhand over Vladar's right pad.

The Blue Jackets went ahead 1-0 when Marchenko scored at 4:21 of the first period, scoring from the left hash marks. It was the forward's 100th NHL goal.

Bump tied it 1-1 at 10:24 when he redirected Emil Andrae's shot from the blue line off the goal post and under the crossbar. The goal was counted after video review showed the puck completely crossed the goal line.

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