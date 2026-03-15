Blue Jackets defeat Flyers in shootout, push point streak to 9

Jet Greaves made 19 saves through overtime for Columbus (34-21-11), which is 5-0-4 in its past nine games. He made three saves during the shootout.

Alex Bump scored for Philadelphia (31-23-12). Dan Vladar made 30 saves through overtime.

Marchenko scored the winner in the third round of the shootout, lifting a backhand over Vladar's right pad.

The Blue Jackets went ahead 1-0 when Marchenko scored at 4:21 of the first period, scoring from the left hash marks. It was the forward's 100th NHL goal.

Bump tied it 1-1 at 10:24 when he redirected Emil Andrae's shot from the blue line off the goal post and under the crossbar. The goal was counted after video review showed the puck completely crossed the goal line.