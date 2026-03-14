Minten, Bruins top Capitals in 9-round shootout

Charlie McAvoy scored twice for the Bruins (37-23-6), who were 0-3-4 in their past seven games away from TD Garden and were opening a three-game road trip. Swayman made 25 saves for Boston, which holds the first wild card from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings.

“It's a great start for us,” McAvoy said. “We know how big this road trip is. Obviously, it’s been kind of two different worlds at home and on the road, but we believe in our group, and we know that we've won a decent amount of games this year on the road. So, we know we can do it, and it’s just for whatever reason been harder for us.”

Rasmus Sandin had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (33-27-8), who trail the Red Wings by five points for the second wild card. Thompson made 32 saves.

“Every point’s huge,” Thompson said. “Would have been nice to walk out with two tonight, especially against a team we’re chasing. Every game’s big. We’re playing good hockey and just try to find two points next game.”

Matt Roy gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 1:15 of the second period when he received a pass at the right point from Sandin, skated down and scored with high glove-side slap shot from just above the right circle.

Swayman kept the Bruins within one when he did a split and made a right skate save against Sandin on a short-handed breakaway attempt at 4:04.

McAvoy tied the game 1-1 at 11:57 with a one-timer through traffic in front from the top of the zone off a pass from David Pastrnak.

“It was front foot, and I just was like, ‘I’m shooting this thing,’” McAvoy said. “So, I got it off, and you just get lucky there. But I guess maybe a friendly reminder to myself to just shoot the puck.”