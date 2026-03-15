Dorofeyev gets 2 goals, assist again, Golden Knights shut out Blackhawks

Dorofeyev also recorded two goals and an assist in Vegas’ 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Adin Hill made 21 saves in his first shutout of the season and 12th in the NHL. His last shutout came on March 14, 2025, against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Rasmus Andersson and Keegan Kolesar also scored, and Mark Stone and Mitch Marner each had two assists for the Golden Knights (31-22-4), who won their second in a row to move into first place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Anaheim Ducks.

Spencer Knight made 28 saves for the Blackhawks (25-30-11), who had won two in a row after losing six of seven.

Vegas scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead.

Dorofeyev’s power-play goal put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 at 8:33, a one-timer from the right dot.

Andersson extended it to 2-0 at 11:35 with a shot from the right circle, and Kolesar scored 25 seconds later to push it to 3-0 after redirecting a Jeremy Lauzon shot from the point.

Dorofeyev scored again on the power play at 12:51 of the second period, recovering a rebound from Stone.

Artyom Levshunov appeared to score for Chicago 49 seconds into the third period with a slap shot from the left point, but the play was overturned after Vegas challenged for a missed stoppage in play for a hand pass, which was confirmed upon video review.