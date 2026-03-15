Holmstrom scores twice, Islanders hold off Flames

Casey Cizikas added a goal for the Islanders (38-24-5), who rebounded after a 3-2 loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday and have won three of four. David Rittich made 30 saves.

“We had a really good first period,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “We had a good jump. I mean, we scored three goals. I was pretty pleased with the way we came out, and that was part of what we talked about before the game. And we want to get off to a good start. And we had that good start we were looking for.”

Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames (26-33-7), who have lost three of their past four games (1-3-0). Devin Cooley allowed three goals on 10 shots before Dustin Wolf took over in relief to start the second period. Wolf stopped all 17 shots he faced.

“There's no quit from anyone here,” Backlund said. “All the guys are fighting hard. It doesn't matter the score. We keep trying until the end. So I'm really proud of the guys. We put ourselves in a tough spot. It was not what we wanted, but we had a really good third period and a pretty even second. We want to get that first period back, but it was a great effort…we want to play the right way every night, battle every game, and compete hard. There aren’t that many games left, but we can take advantage of it and really enjoy it and go out there and play for each other. That's been my message to the guys.”

Cizikas gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 10:06 of the first period, skating in on the goal line and jamming in a rebound of his initial shot.