Shesterkin makes 46 saves, Rangers top Wild for 4th straight win

Vladislav Gavrikov had a goal and two assists, and Noah Laba, Jaroslav Chmelar and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers (28-30-8) who are 6-1-2 in their past nine games. Adam Fox had two assists.

Matt Boldy extended his goal streak to three games, and Danila Yurov also scored for the Wild (38-17-12), who ended a five-game point streak (3-0-2) and have lost three of their past four games (1-1-2).

Laba gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:41 of the first period. Gabe Perreault sent a cross-ice pass to Laba in the right face-off circle, where he put a wrist shot on net that deflected in off the left skate of Wild defenseman Nico Sturm.

Gavrikov made it 2-0 at 15:00. Fox's wrist shot was tipped by Tye Kartye and bounced off Minnesota defenseman Quinn Hughes in front. Gavrikov then backhanded the loose puck towards the crease and Gustavsson kicked it in off his left pad.

The Wild outshot the Rangers 21-8 in the second period.

Boldy cut the deficit to 2-1 while on the power play just 34 seconds into the second period. He took a drop pass from Hughes, skated into the offensive zone and beat Shesterkin to the glove side with a wrist shot from the slot.

Chlemar increased the lead to 3-1 on a breakaway at 8:41 with a backhand shot that squeaked under Gustavsson's right arm.

Trocheck scored just 22 seconds later at 9:03. He deflected Gavrikov's shot-pass from the top of the left circle which then went into the net off the skate of Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman.

The Wild outshot the Rangers 42-9 over the final two periods.

Yurov brought Minnesota to within 4-2 when he finished a backdoor pass from Vladimir Tarasenko from in tight at 7:19 of the third period.

Rangers captain J.T. Miller returned after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury.

Jared Spurgeon joined Mikko Koivu (1,028) as the second player in Wild history to skate in 1,000 games. He also became the ninth defensemen drafted in the sixth round or later to appear in as many contests.