Kopitar draws praise from Dionne after breaking Kings' points record

For more than 45 years, Marcel Dionne has sat atop the Los Angeles Kings list for most points in franchise history. With two goals against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, Anze Kopitar toppled the Hall of Fame legend from his perch.

Kopitar became No. 1, doing so in 1,505 games and passing the 1,307 points by Dionne between 1975-87.

Ranking third through fifth on the Kings points list are Luc Robitaille, the team's president, with 1,154; Dave Taylor, with 1,069, and Wayne Gretzky, with 918.

From his home in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and as he's travelled North America tending to his business interests, Dionne has kept casual tabs on Kopitar's points pursuit.