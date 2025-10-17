Simashev 'has all the tools' to be difference-maker for Mammoth

CHICAGO -- Dmitri Simashev hoped to make the Utah Mammoth roster out of training camp, the defenseman impressing those around him. When he made the cut, he found out in an unorthodox way.
"I just saw the (Mammoth) post on Instagram," he said. "I didn't have a meeting. My agent didn't tell me. I was just lying in my bed, just chilling and I saw this post, and I thought, 'Oh, all right. I got in.'"
Simashev may have taken that big moment in stride, but it's been an exhilarating ride ever since with the Mammoth (2-2-0), who host the San Jose Sharks (0-1-2) at Delta Center on Friday (9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).
The No. 6 pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft, Simashev has played four games, averaging 13:40 of ice time. The 20-year-old spent the past three seasons with Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League, where he had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 137 games.
"He's a great kid, very enthusiastic and very smart, mature for his age," Mammoth defenseman Ian Cole said. "He has all the tools in the toolbox as a hockey player, too. He's big, he's long, he can skate. He has a good head on his shoulders.
"So, I think in terms of what we've seen, the sky's the limit for how good he can be, which has been great to add as many assets to our team as we can."
Simashev, who has played his first four games with Cole, said the veteran has been a big help to him.
"He's such a great player. He has good experience," he said. "He helps me on the ice because I can make a couple of mistakes. For sure, I'm young and I make mistakes, and he helps me. He's so reliable, he gives me the puck, I try to skate. Actually, it's a hard job on the ice because he's a fast skater. He's amazing."