Simashev 'has all the tools' to be difference-maker for Mammoth

To adapt to the NHL after time in the KHL, Simashev has watched plenty of video with the coaching staff. Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said several other factors have led to Simashev adapting faster.

"I think his level of maturity, his level of focus, his urgency," he said. "He did a really good job, and he absorbed the information really well. He's very coachable so that helps the transition for him, for sure."

Mikhail Sergachev, another Mammoth defenseman, has also been a big help. Sergachev knows what it's like to make the tough transition from Russia to North America in hockey and language. He made his NHL debut in 2016-17, playing four games with the Montreal Canadiens before playing his first full season in 2017-18 (79 games) with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who acquired him for forward Jonathan Drouin on June 15, 2017.

"I remember myself making the team twice in Montreal and Tampa and how anxious and how excited and all the emotions I had," Sergachev said on Oct. 9. "It feels great.

"He's been a pro the last two years, and he has all the tools. He can skate, shoot and move the puck. He's really good at everything so I guess he's going to be a hell of a player in the future. He's going to help us."

Simashev's affable personality comes through in his interviews and Mammoth videos. Wearing a mic heading into his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche, Simashev said he assured his mom he wouldn't say bad words during the warmup -- "I said, 'Mom, I would think about mic like in warmup,'" he said -- and told forward Kailer Yamamoto to find him during the game.

But Simashev has been good at buckling down when necessary. That balance should serve him well as he continues in the NHL.

"I think you need to find that happy medium between, 'Hey, this is really, really important, but it doesn't overtake everything in my life,'" Cole said. "'I have to be at my best, but I'm not so concerned that it's anxiety inducing,' which would be a performance detractor.

"You need to be able to find that middle ground. As you get older and have experience, you kind of naturally find that. He has a very calm demeanor, a calm confidence that I think has thus far suited him very well."

Simashev has had a great time the past few months, from training camp to making the Mammoth and enjoying the mountains and sunshine of Salt Lake City. The work is just beginning, and he's ready for it all.

"It's amazing," Simashev said. "To play in the NHL was always the dream when I was a kid. Of course, I'm just living my dream now, but I want to get better every day, I want to improve my game. I speak with the coaches every day. It's my job, you know? I'm a hockey player, we play hockey, this is my job, and I just do what I love."