Dickinson aiming to get 'bigger, stronger' with youthful Sharks

Sam Dickinson understands the stakes in the early stages of his rookie season with the San Jose Sharks.

The 19-year-old defenseman has two paths: play with the Sharks or spend a fourth season with London of the Ontario Hockey League. Because of his age, he's ineligible to play in the American Hockey League.

"I'm pretty confident myself," Dickinson said during the NHL Players' Association Rookie Showcase in September. "I think I've always been a very confident person. I don't think it'd be any value if I went in there not expecting to play in the NHL or anything like that.”

His confidence isn't wavering despite an uneven start to his season. That includes a rough game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, when he was a minus-3 and was whistled for two minor penalties in 11:52 of ice time in San Jose's 5-1 loss.

"Obviously letting a game like last night kind of destroy my confidence, and make that make me not play confident or anything like that anymore, it's not going to help me with anything," Dickinson said Wednesday. "So I think it's going to be big to still keep that confidence, but at the same time understand there's definitely a line to walk with how I need to play and making better reads and all that kind of stuff. So definitely just a lot to learn, take everything, soak it all in."

His next chance to put what he's learned to good use comes against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Friday (9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Dickinson has no points in two games, but his offensive skills are one of the reasons the Sharks selected him with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Last season, he ranked second among OHL defensemen with 91 points (29 goals, 62 assists) in 55 games with London, led all OHL players with a plus-64 rating and was named the best defenseman in the OHL and the Canadian Hockey League.

During the OHL playoffs, he was fifth among all players and second among defensemen with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 17 games to help London win the OHL championship, and then helped London capture the Memorial Cup as he led all defensemen with six points (all assists) in four games. He also had two assists in five games for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

But Dickinson (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) knows his junior hockey play only will get him so far. It's why the focus of his offseason training was getting stronger.