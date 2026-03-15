McMann has 3 points in debut as Kraken cruise past Canucks

McMann was acquired in a March 6 trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs but could not play the past three games for Seattle while waiting for a work visa. He made his Kraken debut on a top line with center Jordan Eberle, who had three assists, and Matty Beniers, who had one goal and two assists.

Defenseman Brandon Montour also had two assists, and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves for the Kraken (30-26-9), who are 3-6-0 since the Olympic break after going 6-2-0 heading into it.

Evander Kane and Marco Rossi scored and Nikita Tolopilo made 28 saves for the Canucks (20-38-8), who were trying to win consecutive games at home for the first time this season. Vancouver has two wins in its past 12 games (2-7-3) and four in the past 28 (4-19-5).

Jared McCann put Seattle ahead 1-0 at 4:12 of the first period, scoring his first goal in 11 games with a quick shot from the hash marks on a pass from Montour below the goal line after collecting his own rebound on a sharp-angle shot and circling behind the net.

Kane tied it 1-1 with a breakaway deke and elevated backhand at 11:42, but McMann restored the Seattle lead on the power play at 19:10 of the period with a wrist shot off the left wing that caught Tolopilo transitioning into his post and went in off him.

Jamie Oleksiak made it 3-1 at 5:06 of the second period on a 4-on-2 rush after the Canucks got caught on a line change, taking a pass from Beniers alone in the high slot with plenty of time to pick a corner over Tolopilo’s glove.

McMann scored his 21st goal of the season to make it 4-1 with a backdoor tap in off the rush at 4:14 of the third period, going to the back post to finish off Eberle’s cross-crease pass.

Beniers converted an Eberle pass from below the goal line with a quick shot under Tolopilo’s left pad from the top of the crease at 9:58 to make it 5-1.

Rossi was stopped on a breakaway in the final minute but scored at 19:40 for the 5-2 final after an Oleksiak pass deflected right to him on the backdoor.