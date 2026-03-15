Stars recover in OT against Red Wings, extend point streak to 15

Harley wins it at 2:06 for Dallas, which ties franchise record; Detroit has lost 5 of 6

Red Wings at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Thomas Harley scored 2:06 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record by extending their point streak to 15 games in a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Harley got the puck in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway after Lucas Raymond tied it 2-2 for Detroit with 3:26 left in the third period when the puck rebounded off his torso while driving the front of the net.

Dallas is 14-0-1 during the streak, which matched its 15-game run from Dec. 6, 1998, to Jan. 6, 1999 (12-0 with three ties). It’s also included a franchise-record 10-game winning streak that ended with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on March 6.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and Michael Bunting also scored for the Stars (42-14-10), who are tied for the second-longest point streak in the NHL this season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, behind the Colorado Avalanche (17 games). Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Simon Edvinsson also scored, and John Gibson made 21 saves for the Red Wings (36-23-8), who have lost five of their past six games (1-3-2).

Johnston gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 8:57 of the first period after his shot from the side of the net squeezed between Gibson’s arm and the post.

Bunting’s power-play goal made it 2-0 at 2:19 of the second period when he one-timed a pass from Justin Hryckowian in the slot. It was his first goal for Dallas since being acquired from the Nashville Predators on March 5.

Edvinsson cut it to 2-1 at 6:51 of the third period after Oettinger made the initial stop with his glove hand and the puck squeezed out and through his five-hole.

Detroit had to recall forward John Leonard from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday on an emergency basis with forwards Michael Rasmussen and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard each ruled out due to undisclosed injuries on Saturday morning.

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