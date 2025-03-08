NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche host Matthews, Maple Leafs 

Other Saturday games

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators (12:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, MSG)

The Rangers (31-26-5) made two acquisitions before the Deadline, getting defenseman Carson Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel from the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. The Senators (31-25-5), who hold the second wild card in the East, acquired forward Dylan Cozens and defenseman Dennis Gilbert from the Sabres for forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker, and forward Fabian Zetterlund from the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B)

The Panthers (39-21-3) made a splash before the Deadline with the acquisition of Marchand, though the forward is week to week with an upper-body injury. The Sabres (24-31-6) have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNW)

The Canadiens (30-26-6) won five straight before a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday; they trail the Senators by one point for the second wild card in the East. The Flames (29-23-10) are one point back of the Canucks for the second wild card in the West.

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN)

It’s the second half of a back-to-back for the Blackhawks (20-35-8), who defeated the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 in overtime Friday on a goal by Connor Bedard. Filip Forsberg has 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 62 games for the Predators (23-32-7), who have won their past two.

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings (8 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNW, Victory+)

This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Blues (31-27-6), who defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Friday. The Kings (31-20-9), who are third in the Pacific Division, have lost a season-high five straight games (0-3-2).

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, Victory+)

It could be the start of the Mikko Rantanen era in Dallas after the Stars (41-19-2) acquired the forward from the Carolina Hurricanes and then signed him to an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) on Friday. Leon Draisaitl is second in the NHL with 94 points (46 goals, 48 assists) in 62 games and Connor McDavid is fifth with 79 points (23 goals, 56 assists) in 56 games for the Oilers (36-22-4), who have won two of three since a five-game losing streak.

New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA)

It’s the start of a back-to-back for the Islanders (28-26-7), who will play for the first time without Nelson since trading the center to the Avalanche on Thursday. Macklin Celebrini is tied with Michkov for second among NHL rookies with 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 52 games for the Sharks (17-38-9).