Byfield, Caufield could be top 20 wings next season

Byfield is the ideal combination of hustle and muscle every team seeks. Indeed, he checks all the boxes for a developing prototypical power forward. Size? At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he has the build to be a disruptive force on the ice while adding the element of speed, rare for a player so big. Youth? He’s only 22, and as such remains a long way from his prime. Finishing touch? Well, in each of his two full NHL seasons he's hit the 20-goal plateau, scoring exactly that many in 2023-24, then upping that total to 23 last season. All-around play? Consider how responsible he is at each end of the ice as reflected by finishing plus-16 last season and a cumulative plus-35 during the past two. The most intriguing aspect of all this is that his game still has room to grow. With his size and skill, he has the potential to take over shifts, periods, even games. If he can fulfill it, he'll be a staple on the top 20 list for years to come. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer