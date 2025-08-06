Byfield, Caufield could be top 20 wings next season

Knies, Michkov also among picks by NHL.com writers ahead of NHL Network show

NHL Network will reveal its list of the top 20 wings in the League right now Wednesday when the first of a nine-part series debuts (NHLN, 6 p.m. ET).

While we wait for that much-discussed annual list, NHL.com asked a panel of its writers to identify players who could join the top 20 list next season.

Here is the NHL.com list:

Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings

Byfield is the ideal combination of hustle and muscle every team seeks. Indeed, he checks all the boxes for a developing prototypical power forward. Size? At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he has the build to be a disruptive force on the ice while adding the element of speed, rare for a player so big. Youth? He’s only 22, and as such remains a long way from his prime. Finishing touch? Well, in each of his two full NHL seasons he's hit the 20-goal plateau, scoring exactly that many in 2023-24, then upping that total to 23 last season. All-around play? Consider how responsible he is at each end of the ice as reflected by finishing plus-16 last season and a cumulative plus-35 during the past two. The most intriguing aspect of all this is that his game still has room to grow. With his size and skill, he has the potential to take over shifts, periods, even games. If he can fulfill it, he'll be a staple on the top 20 list for years to come. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

LAK@EDM, Gm6: Byfield gives Kings lead early in opening period

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Caufield continued his progression into one of the League's top scorers last season, tying Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers for sixth among wings with an NHL career-high 37 goals in 82 regular-season games. The 24-year-old also set an NHL career-high with 70 points to help the Canadiens qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021 and had four points (three goals, one assist) in five playoff games. Since scoring 23 goals in his first full NHL season in 2021-22, Caufield has increased his production each season, to 26 in 2022-23, 28 in 2023-24 and 37 last season. Expect him to take another step this season. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

MTL@WSH, Gm1: Caufield brings the Canadiens within 1 with a PPG

Dylan Guenther, Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth have some great, young offensive talent and near the top of that list is Guenther. The 22-year-old had NHL career highs goals (27), assists (33) and points (60), a 25-point jump from his second NHL season. He was fourth on the Mammoth in points behind Clayton Keller (90), Logan Cooley (65) and Nick Schmaltz (63). He finished the regular season playing on the top line with Keller at left wing and Cooley at center, and he likely will start there this season. The eight-year contract Guenther signed Sept. 20 kicks in this season. There'll be a good amount of pressure on him with that deal, but the forward has shown he's up to the challenge. His progression means great things for the Mammoth. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

UTA@DET: Guenther whips it from the corner Lyon to put the Utah Hockey Club on the board 1-0 early in the 1st

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs

The progression last season from Knies' rookie season was noticeable. His 29 goals nearly were double the 15 he scored in 2023-24, and he had 58 points in 78 games, up from the 35 he had in 80 games that season. He was fourth in goals, sixth in assists and fifth in points for the Maple Leafs last season, and also became a regular on Toronto's power play and penalty kill. This season, his role should be even greater following the departure of Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. Knies, a true power forward, could become a 40-goal scorer with the potential for 80 points. The Maple Leafs need him to produce more to make up for some of what they lost in Marner. Knies' game is predictable, simple and powerful. There is good reason to believe he can do more with more opportunity. When he does, he'll become one of the top 20 wings in the NHL. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

FLA@TOR, Gm 1: Knies fires a backhand over Bobrovsky to extend the Maple Leafs lead in the 3rd

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers

The 23-year-old left wing appeared on his way to the next level after a stellar postseason in 2023-24, when he had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 16 games, including four goals in six games against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. But his scoring fell off last season, to 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists), a drop from the 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists) the previous season. It was one of the many reasons the Rangers missed the playoffs and brought in Mike Sullivan as coach. The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft is going into his sixth NHL season, and with Sullivan now behind the bench, I expect Lafreniere to get back on an upward career path and appear on this list next season. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

NYR@NYI: Lafrenière increases Rangers' lead to 6 goals in 3rd period

Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 25-year-old has been in the League for three seasons and has seen his goal and points totals rise in each of the past two. He went from 21 goals in 2022-23, to 23 in 2023-24 to 31 last season. His points have climbed as well, from 25 to 42 to 74. Marchenko tied for the Blue Jackets lead in goals and was second in points last season. His plus-29 rating led the team and his 19 power-play points were second behind defenseman Zach Werenski (25). Marchenko also had NHL career highs in almost every category, including shots on goal (207) and ice time per game (18:35). It would not be surprising to see him score 40 goals this season and it won't be a shock when he is on this list next year and in the years to come. -- David Satriano, staff writer

NSH@CBJ: Marchenko rips it in for opening goal

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers

As a rookie last season, Michkov led the Flyers with 26 goals and was second with 63 points. What is the 20-year-old capable of with a season of experience under his belt? He found great chemistry on a line with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny late last season, and it's likely he'll have a chance to start there this season. He'll also be playing for a coach in Rick Tocchet who will give Michkov a bit more freedom offensively than he had under former coach John Tortorella. Off the ice, Michkov should be more comfortable living in North America, including a better grasp of English. Add it all up, and a season with 30 goals and 75-80 points looks like a legitimate possibility, as does a spot among the top 20 wings in the NHL. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

BUF@PHI: Michkov tallies another with a backhand toss into the twine

JJ Peterka, Utah Mammoth

The 23-year-old is entering his fifth NHL season, but first with the Mammoth after a trade from the Buffalo Sabres on June 26. The Germany-born forward, who is expected to be a key contributor for Germany at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, is on the cusp of entering the upper echelon of NHL wings. It says here that a change of scenery will put him over the top. After he had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 77 games as a rookie in 2022-23, he's seen his production grow by 18 points in each of the past two seasons. He had 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) in 2023-24 and 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) last season. If that level of growth continues, 86 points should be on the table and 90 isn't out of reach with the talent around him with the Mammoth. It's going to be fun to watch and now, maybe, more people will take notice. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

BUF@PHI: Peterka knocks equalizer into the back of the net

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Selected by the Red Wings with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Raymond quickly is developing into an elite offensive forward and soon could be considered one of the top 20 wings in the League. Raymond led Detroit last season with 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 82 games. The Red Wings have not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2015-16 and will be counting heavily on Raymond to help end the drought this season. The 23-year-old has continued his steady progression since he had 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) in 82 games as a rookie in 2021-22. With his prime years still in front of him, it's reasonable to believe Raymond could push for the 100-point plateau. Detroit has not had a 100-point player since Sergei Fedorov had 107 points (39 goals, 68 assists) in 78 games in 1995-96. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

BOS@DET: Raymond hammers it home to double the lead

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens

This is a big season for the 21-year-old, who begins an eight-year, $60.8 million contract ($7.6 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2024. The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Slafkovsky has become a mainstay on the top line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, and he improved in his own end last season with a plus-4 rating after finishing minus-19 in 2023-24. It isn't too far-fetched to expect 60-70 points this season, but it’s not easy as a young player looked upon to produce offense while playing a power forward-type game. After 200 NHL games, Slafkovsky leads all players selected in his draft class in assists (69), points (111) and power-play goals (12), and he's second in goals (42). -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

CHI@MTL: Slafkovsky notches a PPG to tie it up

