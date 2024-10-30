Mailbag: Pittsburgh’s love for Fleury; Oilers potentially without McDavid

I saw someone mention that Marc-Andre Fleury means more to Pittsburgh than Pittsburgh means to Fleury. What's your take on that stance? -- @baYsYckwrYteboY

I'll buy that stance and agree with it, but that doesn't mean Fleury takes Pittsburgh for granted. Fleury's forever smile gets bigger when he gets to reminisce about his time in Pittsburgh and with the Penguins. There's an unbridled infatuation he has with the city, the hockey team and the loyal, die-hard, rabid sports fans that make the city a destination for athletes.

However, Fleury's impact on the Penguins and the people in Pittsburgh is bigger than the impact the Penguins and the people in Pittsburgh have had on him. That's a massive statement, but I believe it to be true.

Fleury is about fun, joy, about making people feel good and enjoying it all when he does. That resonates. He's the professional athlete, the future Hall of Famer that you can be friends with. You can approach Fleury and shake his hand. Around him, you can feel like you're a part of his life and not the other way around. There are no walls around Fleury. He breaks them down with his personality, that forever smile, and a humility that makes you feel comfortable.

It's hard to find professional athletes in today's climate like Fleury. He's a bit of a throwback to the time when more professional athletes allowed themselves to be a big part of the community. It's hard to blame them for wanting privacy now. Popularity and social media and autograph seekers and the “gotchya” crowd looking for anything force them and celebrities to put up walls around them for their own protection. Fleury seems to have none of that. That matters in a blue-collar, hard-working city like Pittsburgh. He's one of them even though he doesn't even live there anymore and hasn't played for their hockey team since 2017.

In my opinion, that's why Fleury means more to Pittsburgh than Pittsburgh means to him, even though he's been gone for more than seven years. And, you know what? He also means more to Vegas and more to Minnesota than those markets mean to him for the exact same reasons.