McDavid sustains lower-body injury in Oilers loss to Blue Jackets

Forward leaves game after crashing into boards on opening shift

mcdavid-injury-edm-cbj

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury for the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

McDavid started the game and won the opening face-off, but his only shift lasted just 37 seconds. During that shift, he was tripped up by Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski while trying to enter the offensive zone and went awkwardly into the right boards.

“He's our leader and also the best player in the game. So, of course you're going to feel it," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "We’ve got to do a better job of stepping up when a guy like that goes down.”

After the game, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said McDavid would be returning to Edmonton for further evaluation.

NHL Tonight on Connor McDavid's Injury against the Blue Jackets

Edmonton (4-5-1) has two games remaining on its current road trip, at the Nashville Predators on Thursday and at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Its next home game is against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 4.

“It's tough, anytime you are playing without your best player, but it’s something that’s hopefully short term," Knoblauch said. "Obviously, our team is going to look different. Maybe that's one, two games."

McDavid is tied with Leon Draisaitl for first on the Oilers with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) this season. He had 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in 76 games last season.

“It’s your captain, your best player. It should be an opportunity for guys to step up and say, ‘Oh, I’ve got this,’" Knoblauch said. "It’s more ice time, more opportunities.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Craig Merz contributed to this report

Latest News

Aho, Hurricanes recover to defeat Canucks in OT for 4th straight win

Golden Knights shut out Flames, extend winning streak to 4

Sharks rally from down 3 late, defeat Utah Hockey Club in OT for 1st win

Barkov returns to Panthers in time for ‘amazing’ homecoming in Global Series

Stamkos savors ‘pretty emotional’ night in return to Tampa with Predators

Blackhawks end 4-game skid, snap Avalanche’s 5-game winning streak

Lightning win in OT, spoil Stamkos' return with Predators

Tavares gets hat trick, Maple Leafs end Jets' season-opening winning streak at 8

Lundell talks Finland homecoming with Panthers in Q&A with NHL.com

Finland projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Panarin enjoying challenge of reaching new heights, setting standards with Rangers

‘Tremendous story’ of Hughes brothers continues with upcoming matchup

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Barkov has 2 points in return, Panthers top Sabres for 3rd win in row

McDavid injured early, Oilers allow 6 goals in loss to Blue Jackets

NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes

Lightning welcome Stamkos back with tribute video, lengthy ovation

Fleury steps in at youth hockey practice in Pittsburgh