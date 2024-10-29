McDavid sustains lower-body injury in Oilers loss to Blue Jackets

Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury for the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

McDavid started the game and won the opening face-off, but his only shift lasted just 37 seconds. During that shift, he was tripped up by Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski while trying to enter the offensive zone and went awkwardly into the right boards.

“He's our leader and also the best player in the game. So, of course you're going to feel it," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "We’ve got to do a better job of stepping up when a guy like that goes down.”

After the game, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said McDavid would be returning to Edmonton for further evaluation.