Fleury still beloved in Pittsburgh, potentially entering last game there with Wild

Thirteen seasons with the Penguins had equal lows. In the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Fleury had a .891 save percentage in 13 games that rose to .899 in 2011, dropped to .834 in 2012 and ticked up again to .883 in 2013.

“I had some tough times,” Fleury said. “People were still behind me, pushing me and helping me out through it.”

A sports psychologist was hired in the summer of 2013. Those playoff yips disappeared.

Fleury’s 2.40 GAA and .915 save percentage in the 2014 postseason improved to 2.12 and .927 in 2015. It still wasn’t enough as the Penguins blew a 3-1 series lead to the New York Rangers in the 2014 Eastern Conference Second Round and were eliminated by the Rangers again in 2015, this time in the first round.

Then Murray, a 21-year-old rookie, became the primary starter on their run to the Stanley Cup in 2016.

Fleury had a 2.29 GAA and .921 save percentage in the regular season, each his best with Pittsburgh. The second of two concussions made him unavailable to begin the playoffs, however, opening the door for Murray.

Roles reversed in 2017. Murray was injured in warmups before Game 1 of the first round. Fleury started throughout the first two rounds, including making 29 saves in a 2-0 win against the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of the second round.

That ended with Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, though. Fleury allowed four goals on nine shots to the Ottawa Senators, was pulled for Murray and never again played for the Penguins before being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Fleury didn’t fade. He was 26-10-0 with a career-best 1.98 GAA and .928 save percentage for Vegas in 2020-21, winning the Vezina Trophy as the League’s best goalie. His 562 wins are second in NHL history behind Martin Brodeur (691).

In nine games against the Penguins, the 39-year-old is 5-4-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .906 save percentage.

Still, the numbers were never what endeared Fleury to Pittsburgh.

“He’s really good at looking at the positives,” Crosby said. “He’s got high expectations of himself, but I think he still finds a way to have fun and keep things light, find that balance.”

It was June 14, 2017. Fleury held one side of the Stanley Cup with Murray on the other end at Point State Park in downtown Pittsburgh, passing the role of No. 1 goalie to his heir apparent.

A week later, Fleury was set to appear as a member of the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The day before, in his final moment with the Penguins on June 20, 2017, he signed autographs at a DICK’s Sporting Goods down a hill from their practice facility.

“It was important,” Fleury said. “The support I’ve gotten over the years while I was here was amazing. ... Our building was full for I don’t know how many years. Go to games, watch the games, cheer us on. So, for me, it was just a little way to meet some of them, say a little thank you.”

The Wild practiced at that rink Monday.

Afterward, on his walk to the locker room from the secondary ice, Fleury noticed teenagers from the Penguins EXCEL Hockey Academy working on the main surface. He stepped on to take a few shots.

“What’s not to love? That’s the question, honestly,” Letang said. “Just his personality, there’s not a mean bone in his body.

“He comes to the rink with a big smile on his face. He plays the game with a big smile. He’s a great teammate, obviously. So, it’s hard not to love a guy like that.”