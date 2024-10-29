‘Tremendous story’ of Hughes brothers continues with upcoming matchup

Quinn has faced one or both of his brothers in all eight games against the Devils in his career. The Canucks are 2-5-1 in those games, and Quinn has eight assists and a minus-1 rating with 18 shots on goal.

"I try to dummy it down in my head because I just want to focus on what I can control and playing a good game," Quinn said. "But it's obviously meaningful and you know who you're playing against."

The Hughes' story was a success from the start as never before had an American family had three brothers selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Quinn was chosen No. 7 by the Canucks in the 2018 NHL Draft. Jack was selected No. 1 by the Devils a year later, and Luke went No. 4 to the Devils in the 2021 NHL Draft. Jack was the first player from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team to go directly from the draft to the NHL; Quinn and Luke each spent two seasons at the University of Michigan before signing his professional contract.

"I've got two boys and think about the time and the effort that's put into them and you see them grow, and you just love to support them and have them enjoy the game that I love so much, but to have three boys excel on that level and that stage is incredible," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Really, it's a tremendous story and just the two that we have to work with ... tremendous kids and their talents are outrageous. Sometimes you see two brothers and think it's pretty impressive seeing them playing against each other around the League, and to have three, even more so."

Quinn and Jack are already bona fide stars in the NHL, each having played in the NHL All-Star Game twice and Quinn winning the Norris Trophy voted as the best defenseman in the NHL in 2023-24. Luke continues to gain traction in his second professional season after being a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season.

The Hughes brothers also are the first siblings to grace an EA SPORTS cover together, and they took part in a memorable photo session for EA SPORTS NHL 25 over the summer.

"Being on the cover is definitely something I wanted to do in my career and to do it in year six is really special," Jack said. "To do it with my bros was definitely a lot of fun. Most NHL guys grew up playing (EA SPORTS) NHL so it's a massive honor.

"We know the ratings ... it's in the right order, I'd say."

Quinn owns the highest rating of the three (94), followed by Jack (93) and Luke (86).

"I played one year so the ratings are right where they should be," Luke said. "They've definitely done a lot in this league so far. Quinn had an unbelievable season last year and same with Jack. I'm starting to get my game going and coming into my own here. I got a lot of work to do and got to keep getting better."