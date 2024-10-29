‘Tremendous story’ of Hughes brothers continues with upcoming matchup

NEWARK, N.J. -- A new season provides another opportunity for defenseman Quinn Hughes to finally break through against his brothers when the Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET; SN1, MSGSN).
The eldest Hughes is in search of his first goal against his brothers, Jack and Luke, in his ninth career game against the Devils.
"There's never any talk about the head-to-head results of the games," said Quinn Hughes, who is 25 years old, 19 months older than center Jack, 23, who is 28 months older than defenseman Luke, 21.
Quinn and Jack have played against each other seven times in the NHL. New Jersey is 6-1-0 in those games, and Jack has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) with a plus-2 rating and 34 shots on goal. Luke joined his older brothers in the NHL as a rookie last season, and in two games (one without Jack due to injury) he went 1-1-0 with a goal and an assist against Quinn and the Canucks.
"I mean, sometimes it's not about who you play, but more when you're hot and whatnot," Jack Hughes said. "I know that they have a really good team over there and I'm really excited. I think this year it's less about the three of us ... like the Hughes Bowl. I think we can go there, enjoy our time, and spend some of it with Quinn and our parents. I think for us, it's definitely on a lower scale so that'd be more exciting and fun to just get out there."