Fleury steps in at youth hockey practice in Pittsburgh

Marc-Andre Fleury knows how to make fans in Pittsburgh, and even though he hasn’t played in town for seven years now, that doesn’t seem to have changed.

On Monday, a day before the Minnesota Wild are set to play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, Fleury made a surprise visit to suit up with some youth hockey players at a local practice rink in nearby Cranberry, Pa.

After Fleury finished up his own practice with the Wild at the secondary rink in the arena, he noticed teenagers from the Penguins’ EXCEL Hockey Academy putting in some work of their own on the main surface. Naturally, Fleury took the opportunity to get some extra reps in.