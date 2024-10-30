McDavid out 2-3 weeks for Oilers with ankle injury

Connor McDavid will be out 2-3 weeks for the Edmonton Oilers because of an ankle injury.

The center started a 6-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday and won the opening face-off, but his only shift lasted just 37 seconds after he was tripped by Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski while trying to enter the offensive zone and went awkwardly into the right boards.

"He's our leader and also the best player in the game. So, of course you're going to feel it," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said after the game. "We've got to do a better job of stepping up when a guy like that goes down."

After the game, coach Kris Knoblauch said McDavid would be returning to Edmonton for further evaluation.

The Oilers (4-5-1) have two games remaining on their road trip, at the Nashville Predators on Thursday and the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Their next home game is against the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

"It's tough any time you are playing without your best player, but it's something that's hopefully short term," Knoblauch said. "Obviously, our team is going to look different. Maybe that's one, two games."