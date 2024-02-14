Mailbag: Rangers could target Henrique, Vatrano ahead of Trade Deadline; Stars defense

Who is the top center option the Rangers will target now that Elias Lindholm is off the board? Do you think the Rangers can address both 3C and 1RW holes? -- @GabeML30

I talked about this on an episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast that came out last week, which discussed the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. It may be a bit controversial because of the price, but I think there is an opportunity for the Rangers to get a third-line center and a right wing to play on their top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. I'm not alone in this and I'm not the first to address it either. The Rangers could trade their first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and forward Kaapo Kakko to the Anaheim Ducks for center Adam Henrique and right wing Frank Vatrano.

Let's be clear, I am not saying the Rangers want to do that or are even contemplating it. I'm also certain that will not be their first offer to the Ducks if they are at all interested in talking to them. They would prefer to keep their first-round pick and instead include their second-round pick in any trade package for a center and potentially a right wing too, but so far, a first-round pick has been the market for rental centers Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan.

A first for Henrique, arguably the No. 3 center on the trade board after Lindholm and Monahan, is a lot, but it becomes more palatable when you include Vatrano in the trade and factor in that the Rangers would have to get the Ducks to retain salary to make the cap logistics work. There is a cost associated with that. In addition, that first-round pick might not be a player for the Rangers for 2-3 years. Their window is open now.

Vatrano is signed through next season, which gives the Rangers cost certainty with him for another season. That's why Kakko gets tossed in here. He's not a throw in, but he is a pending restricted free agent who has not delivered on the hype in New York. Kakko was the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft but has not grabbed hold of the bigger opportunities he has gotten. This season it was with Zibanejad and Kreider, but the fit wasn't quite there, which is why coach Peter Laviolette went back to Blake Wheeler. Kakko looks solid on the third line with Jonny Brodzinski and Will Cuylle, but he can't be looked at as a No. 2 pick in the draft anymore. He has played 271 NHL games and has 106 points (49 goals, 57 assists). He's a solid middle-six wing and that's the player the Rangers would be trading. He could blossom elsewhere, but it just doesn't feel like it's going to happen in New York.

Henrique fills the center position the Rangers need. He can win face-offs, play on their special teams as needed, control play and provide needed offense in the middle of their bottom-six forward group. Vatrano previously played well with Zibanejad and Kreider after the Rangers acquired him from the Florida Panthers before the deadline two seasons ago. The assumption here is that's where he would go if acquired by New York. Wheeler is in that spot now, but Vatrano, with his speed and shot, would be an upgrade. Wheeler could play on the third line with Henrique and Cuylle, or potentially in a fourth-line role with Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey.

People scoff at giving up first-round picks, but the risk is worth the potential reward when the Eastern Conference doesn't have a decided favorite and you're a first-place, win-now team like the Rangers. It's at least some food for thought.

Some other options include Alex Wennberg (Seattle Kraken), Tyler Johnson (Chicago Blackhawks) and Nic Dowd (Washington Capitals), who played for Laviolette in Washington. Though Scott Laughton (Philadelphia Flyers) is also attainable even though he is signed for two more seasons at $3 million annually, the Rangers are hoping Filip Chytil can play next season and may not be in the market for a center who has term remaining.