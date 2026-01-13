Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Karlsson out at least 2 weeks for Penguins
Point questionable for Lightning; Broberg 'very doubtful' for Blues
Pittsburgh Penguins
Erik Karlsson was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the Penguins announced on Tuesday. The defenseman played 23:12 in a 1-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. He has 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) in 44 games this season and was named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Forward Tristan Broz and defenseman Ryan Graves were recalled from Wilke-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard was reassigned to the AHL. ... Bryan Rust (lower body) participated in the morning skate and could return against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT). Rust has missed Pittsburgh's past two games.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point is questionable to play against the Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT). The forward left a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday and did not return after scoring a power-play goal at 4:29 of the second period to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead. On the play, Flyers defenseman Cam York fell on Point's right leg and Point was helped off the ice. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper did not have an update after the game but said Point was cleared to travel with the team to Pittsburgh. "I think we all saw (what happened), so let's see when he gets looked at," Cooper said. "It's a tough turnaround for us tonight because we have to head to Pittsburgh and play tomorrow, but hopefully we can get him looked at."
St. Louis Blues
Philip Broberg (concussion protocol) is "very doubtful" to play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+), Blues coach Jim Montgomery said after practice Monday. The defenseman signed a six-year, $48 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with St. Louis on Saturday and was injured during a 4-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights. "We are very happy with his progress," Montgomery said. … Robert Thomas, who leads the Blues with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games, is questionable to play. The center did not practice Monday because of a lower-body injury. … Forward Mathieu Joseph Joseph (elbow infection) is day to day. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 35 games.
Washington Capitals
Defenseman Jakob Chychrun will be a game-time decision, but forward Justin Sourdif will not play for the Capitals when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS). Chychrun was a full participant in the morning skate after he sat out a 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Sunday because he was ill. Sourdif did not skate after being struck in the face with a deflected puck during the second period Sunday and missing the remainder of that game. … Forward Tom Wilson continued to skate in a noncontact jersey and will miss his fifth consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Wilson remains day to day and the next step is for him to be cleared for contact. "It's a little bit of a unique year with the lack of practices, so I think we could probably get him in contact situation (when) it might not be a practice," Carbery said. "But, yeah, he's getting closer."
Edmonton Oilers
Tristan Jarry (lower body) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) are "very close" to returning, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said before their 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Jarry, a goalie, is on long-term injured reserve and has not played since being injured during a 3-1 win at Boston on Dec. 18. He is 3-0-0 with a 3.08 GAA and an .887 save percentage in three starts since he was acquired from the Penguins on Dec. 12. Walman, a defenseman, has been out since Nov. 20. He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 17 games while averaging 20:07 of ice time. Edmonton plays the second of back-to-back road games at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNO, SN1).
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko (lower body) is expected to miss at least one week, Canucks coach Adam Foote said before their 6-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The goalie returned to Vancouver after he was injured during a 5-0 loss at Toronto on Saturday. Demko allowed three goals on six shots before departing after the first period. He is 8-10-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season. "We'll see what's next," Foote said. "We'll probably find out in the next couple of days. We're hoping it's a week or two; that would be good." Goalie Nikita Tolopilo was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. … Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) will also miss time. The forward is tied for third on the Canucks with 23 points (17 goals, six assists) in 44 games. "He's trying to go through something, and my gut says it's probably going to be a week to three weeks probably," Foote said. "It doesn't look promising."
Montreal Canadiens
Josh Anderson (upper body) could return when the Canadiens visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS), coach Martin St. Louis said before their 6-3 win against the Canucks on Monday. Anderson, a forward, has not played since Jan. 1, when he scored in a 7-5 win at Carolina. He left that game after the second period. Anderson has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 40 games this season.
