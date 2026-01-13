NHL Status Report: Karlsson out at least 2 weeks for Penguins

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko (lower body) is expected to miss at least one week, Canucks coach Adam Foote said before their 6-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The goalie returned to Vancouver after he was injured during a 5-0 loss at Toronto on Saturday. Demko allowed three goals on six shots before departing after the first period. He is 8-10-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season. "We'll see what's next," Foote said. "We'll probably find out in the next couple of days. We're hoping it's a week or two; that would be good." Goalie Nikita Tolopilo was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. … Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) will also miss time. The forward is tied for third on the Canucks with 23 points (17 goals, six assists) in 44 games. "He's trying to go through something, and my gut says it's probably going to be a week to three weeks probably," Foote said. "It doesn't look promising."