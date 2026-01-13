ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jesper Bratt and Ondrej Palat each scored twice, and the New Jersey Devils ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Monday.
Bratt, Palat each scores 2, Devils top Wild to end 4-game skid
Markstrom makes 20 saves for New Jersey; Minnesota has lost 4 of 5
Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton each had two assists for the Devils (23-21-2) who were coming off a 4-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves.
Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno scored and Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves for the Wild (26-12-9), who have lost two in a row and four of their past five (1-2-2).
Mercer made it 1-0 at 10:07 with a snap shot in the low slot after Hischier worked the puck off the wall behind the net.
Hartman tied it 1-1 at 13:41 of the second period, deflecting in a Brock Faber slap shot from the point.
Palat put New Jersey ahead 2-1 with :08 left in the second, poking a loose puck past Wallstedt. It was Palat’s first goal in 20 games.
Bratt tapped in a 2-on-1 finisher with Hamilton to increase the lead 3-1 at 7:28 of the third period.
Bratt extended the lead 4-1 just 21 seconds later at 7:49 with a backdoor tip-in.
Palat made it 5-1 at 9:39 when Mercer sent a centering pass in the low slot.
Foligno cut the deficit to 5-2 on the power play with a rebound at 19:41.