Maple Leafs edge Avalanche in OT, extend point streak to 10

Nylander wins it at 3:59 for Toronto; MacKinnon has 3 assists for Colorado

TOR at COL | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- William Nylander scored at 3:59 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to 10 games with a 4-3 victory against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Monday.

Nylander, who also had an assist, took a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson a 2-on-1 rush and beat Trent Miner five-hole with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Auston Matthews also had a goal and an assist, and Easton Cowan and Bobby McMann scored for the Maple Leafs (23-15-7), who have won four straight and are 8-0-2 during their point streak. Joseph Woll made 31 saves.

Cale Makar and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had three assists for the Avalanche (33-4-8), who have lost three of their past five games (2-2-1). Miner made 27 saves.

It was Colorado's first loss at home since Oct. 23 (ended 17-game winning streak).

Cowan gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 11:15 of the first period when his backdoor pass for McMann from the left corner deflected inside the right post off the skate of Brent Burns.

Makar tied it 1-1 at 16:12. Necas spun away from Jake McCabe, who fell down, above the outside edge of the left circle before sending a cross-ice pass to Makar, who roofed a shot over Woll's left shoulder from the right circle.

Brock Nelson gave Colorado a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal scored at 17:53. He one-timed MacKinnon’s backhand centering pass short side past Woll's blocker from the high slot.

McMann tied it 2-2 on a breakaway at 2:12 of the second period. After the Avalanche seemed to win a face-off in the offensive zone, McMann skated into the loose puck between defensemen Samuel Girard and Ilya Solovyov before beating the blocker of Miner with a wrist shot from the left hash marks.

Matthews put Toronto in front 3-2 during 4-on-4 play at 10:24 of the third period. He skated into left circle, toe-dragged Josh Manson, and wired a shot over Miner's glove.

Necas tied it 3-3 at 12:55 when he tapped in MacKinnon’s centering pass at the top of the crease. MacKinnon took the puck around the net and fed Necas in front for the shot past the left pad of Woll.

Nicholas Robertson left the game at 5:27 of the first period after Manson's shot hit him in the left knee.

