Robertson scores go-ahead goal late in 3rd, Stars edge Kings

Robertson gave Dallas a 2-1 lead after backhanding an apparent centering attempt and making contact with the stick of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, which sent the puck knuckling towards the net before deflecting in off defenseman Mikey Anderson.

Matt Duchene then scored an empty-net goal at 19:42 for the 3-1 final.

Wyatt Johnston also scored, and Esa Lindell had two assists for the Stars (27-10-9), who have won two of their past three following a six-game skid. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves.

Quinton Byfield had a power-play goal, and Corey Perry recorded his 500th career assist for the Kings (19-16-10), who have lost three of four. Darcy Kuemper made 15 saves.

Johnston gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 3:44 of the first period on a wrist shot from the slot off the rush set up by Steel. It was his fifth goal in the past five games.

Byfield tied it 1-1 at 8:42 of the third period on a one-timer. Brandt Clarke kept the puck in the offensive zone at the blue line and found Perry in the slot for a backhand pass through the crease to Byfield for the close-range finish.

Perry became the first player in NHL history to record his 500th assist at the age of 40 or older.

Mikko Rantanen appeared to put Dallas back in front at 14:03, but the Kings successfully challenged for offside and the play was overturned.