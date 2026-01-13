NHL EDGE stats: Blue Jackets' bounce-back potential after coaching change

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify some key advanced metrics surrounding the Columbus Blue Jackets, who made a coaching change from Dean Evason to Rick Bowness on Jan. 12.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have made the first coaching change in the NHL this season by hiring Rick Bowness to replace Dean Evason, and some of their advanced metrics suggest they could bounce back in the second half of the season.

The Blue Jackets were in last place in the Eastern Conference this season at the time of the coaching change but are only seven points out of Stanley Cup Playoff position entering games Tuesday. Columbus, which has missed the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, had the worst third-period goal differential (minus-24) this season at the time of the coaching change and also significant room for improvement in categories like goals per game (2.91; tied for 21st), power-play percentage (18.8; tied for 19th) and team save percentage (.891; tied for 17th).

But led by Zach Werenski, one of the NHL's top defensemen, and a young core that features talented forwards Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko, the Blue Jackets quietly led the NHL in 5-on-5 goals last season (201). Columbus hopes to rediscover its offensive form under Bowness, who had at least 46 wins in each of his past three seasons as a coach (Dallas Stars in 2021-22; Winnipeg Jets in 2022-23, 2023-24).

Here are three underlying metrics storylines that suggest the Blue Jackets could bounce back after their coaching change:

1. Werenski's advanced stats prowess

Werenski, the Norris Trophy runner-up to winner Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche last season, has one of the most robust advanced stats profiles in the entire NHL (percentile rankings among defensemen listed below):

• Max skating speed: 23.06 mph (96th percentile)

• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 82 (98th percentile; eighth among D-men)

• 22-plus mph speed bursts: 5 (97th percentile; tied for sixth among D-men)

• Total skating distance: 158.54 miles (96th percentile)

• Power-play skating distance: 17.63 miles (93rd percentile)

• High-danger shots on goal: 11 (97th percentile; tied for fourth among D-men)

• Midrange shots on goal: 50 (99th percentile; leads D-men)

• Long-range shots on goal: 50 (95th percentile)

• Midrange goals: 10 (99th percentile; leads D-men and tied for sixth in entire NHL)

• Long-range goals: 3 (92nd percentile)