Jets happy to see ‘lifer coach’ Bowness back in NHL with Blue Jackets

70-year-old spent 2 seasons with Winnipeg, was Jack Adams finalist in 2023-24

Rick Bowness coaching WPG

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Rick Bowness’ nickname is “Bones.” But now that the Columbus Blue Jackets have lured him out of retirement, Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel has another idea.

“I guess change his nickname to ‘The Fixer,’” Arniel said.

Columbus hired Bowness on Monday to replace Dean Evason and will reevaluate after the season. The 70-year-old had retired after his second season as Winnipeg’s coach on May 6, 2024, because he and his wife, Judy, had health issues.

“We’ve talked here the last little bit,” Arniel said. “He was pretty surprised when he got the call. I think everybody’s surprised, certainly about what happened there. Yeah, we chatted about it. He asked me my opinion, and certainly the biggest thing for him, he just talked about his health, how good he feels, how good Judy feels. They’ve just felt that they got away and got healthy. He’s a lifer. He’s a lifer coach.”

Bowness has spent 2,726 games as an assistant, associate or head coach, an NHL record, including 802 games as a head coach, guiding seven teams to a combined record of 309-408-37 with 48 ties.

He helped the Jets go 52-24-6 in 2023-24 and was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, which is awarded to the NHL coach of the year. He missed 11 games after his wife had a seizure and four more due to a minor medical procedure that season.

“Obviously, I know how much he loves the game, and he’s been a fixture in the NHL for so long,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey said. “I really enjoyed having him as a coach. It was nice to hear that he was feeling really good and he’s in a position where he feels he can come back and coach with this opportunity. So, I’m excited for him, but first and foremost, I’m happy that he’s in a great spot.”

Elliotte Friedman reacts to the Blue Jackets switch behind the bench

Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov is too.

“He loves hockey, he’s a great guy and I guess he couldn’t stay away from hockey for too long,” he said. “I’m happy he’s back, and he’s going to do a good job in Columbus.”

Bowness was working for TNT and talked to Arniel often.

“He was working for the media, so I thought he was looking for inside scoops,” Arniel said. “But no, that’s why I’m not overly surprised that he’s going into Columbus. He’s been doing some TV, but he’s been watching games all the time and critiquing things.”

The Blue Jackets (19-19-7) are last in the Eastern Conference -- seven points behind the Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins, who are tied for the second wild card in the East -- entering their game against the Calgary Flames at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW).

Bowness said the immediate issues are the goals against, shots against, penalty kill, slot chances against and rush chances against.

“No matter where he’s been, his mindset has always been about defending first, and that’s an area people have been talking about with Columbus needing to improve on,” Arniel said. “Whatever their situation is, I’m not overly concerned. We have our own stuff we’re working on here, but at the end of the day, he’s the fixer. He’ll go in, and he’ll find some things that need to be improved on, and he’ll go at them hard.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Darrin Bauming contributed to this report

Related Content

Evason fired as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Bowness

Bowness ‘relieved’ to be back in NHL as new Blue Jackets coach

NHL EDGE stats: Blue Jackets' bounce-back potential after coaching change

Latest News

Bowness hired by Blue Jackets at 'critical point of our season,' GM says

NHL EDGE stats: Blue Jackets' bounce-back potential after coaching change

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bowness ‘relieved’ to be back in NHL as new Blue Jackets coach

NHL Status Report: Karlsson out at least 2 weeks for Penguins

Geekie back for Bruins against Red Wings following birth of son

Evason fired as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Bowness

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

NHL On Tap: Team Finland members on display when Stars visit Ducks 

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Maple Leafs edge Avalanche in OT, extend point streak to 10

Robertson scores go-ahead goal late in 3rd, Stars edge Kings

Trio inducted into Blues Hall of Fame, Chase honored with 'True Blue' award

McDavid extends point streak to 19, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

Bratt, Palat each scores twice, Devils top Wild to end 4-game skid

Carrier gets 1st multigoal game, Canadiens hand Canucks 7th straight loss