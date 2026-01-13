Trio inducted into Blues Hall of Fame, Chase honored with 'True Blue' award

ST. LOUIS -- Al Arbour, Barret Jackman, and Alexander Steen became the fourth class inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame and Kelly Chase was honored with the annual True Blue Award at Missouri Athletic Club on Monday.

"We are honoring four men tonight who fought and showed what it means to be a St. Louis Blue," said Hockey Hall of Famer Bernie Federko, who was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame with the inaugural class in 2023.

Steen, who spent 12 seasons with the Blues from 2008-20 and was part of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2019, played 765 of his 1,018 NHL games with the Blues. He had 496 points (195 goals, 301 assists) and 32 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 82 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Steen, 41, will take over as general manager starting next season for Doug Armstrong, who will assume the role of president of hockey operations.

“It was the best thing that ever happened to me," Steen said of being traded to the Blues. "The game has given me so much, pretty much everything I have in my life. When I got here to St. Louis, it felt like such a good fit for my personality... When I got here, 'Chaser' pretty much said, 'This city is on your team.' Everybody here gave me a chance and an opportunity and I'll be forever grateful for that."